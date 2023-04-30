All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

Tampa Bay235.821__8-2W-314-29-3
Baltimore189.667+3½8-2W-19-49-5
Toronto189.667+3½8-2W-69-29-7
New York1513.5368_4-6L-29-76-6
Boston1514.517½6-4W-29-76-7

Central Division

Minnesota1612.571__5-5L-19-67-6
Cleveland1315.464324-6L-24-89-7
Detroit1016.385543-7L-15-65-10
Chicago721.250980-10L-103-94-12
Kansas City721.250983-7W-11-126-9

West Division

Texas1611.593__5-5W-210-56-6
Houston1413.5192½6-4L-26-98-4
Los Angeles1414.50015-5L-28-56-9
Seattle1116.40753-7L-47-94-7
Oakland523.17911½102-8L-52-123-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

Atlanta189.667__5-5W-17-711-2
New York1512.5563_4-6L-15-510-7
Miami1613.5523_6-4W-410-66-7
Philadelphia1513.536½8-2W-48-57-8
Washington917.3464-6L-32-117-6

Central Division

Pittsburgh208.714__9-1W-49-411-4
Milwaukee189.667+36-4W-39-59-4
Chicago1413.51913-7L-38-86-5
Cincinnati1215.44435-5W-59-63-9
St. Louis1018.357103-7L-25-85-10

West Division

Arizona1612.571__5-5W-38-68-6
Los Angeles1513.5361½6-4W-28-67-7
San Diego1414.50026-4W-16-88-6
San Francisco1115.42346-4L-27-74-8
Colorado820.28683-7L-33-95-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Boston 8, Cleveland 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Detroit 4, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Texas 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Tampa Bay 12, Chicago White Sox 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Seattle at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-3) at Boston (Kluber 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Oakland 2

Miami 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 6, Houston 1

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 1, 2nd game

San Diego 16, San Francisco 11

Milwaukee 7, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Reyes 0-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-1) at Washington (Gore 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (Garcia 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 0-1) at San Diego (Snell 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

