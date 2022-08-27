All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7748.616__5-5W-445-2032-28
Tampa Bay6956.5528+17-3L-142-2327-33
Toronto6856.5487-3L-136-2632-30
Baltimore6659.5281126-4W-237-2429-35
Boston6165.48416½4-6W-130-3331-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6657.537__6-4L-132-2534-32
Minnesota6361.5084-6W-136-2827-33
Chicago6363.5003-7L-230-3233-31
Kansas City5176.40217183-7L-131-3620-40
Detroit4878.38119½20½5-5L-129-3519-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8146.638__6-4L-142-1939-27
Seattle6857.54412_6-4W-133-2735-30
Texas5867.46422106-4W-228-3430-33
Los Angeles5373.42127½15½2-8W-126-3627-37
Oakland4680.36534½22½5-5L-120-4226-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8146.638__6-4W-242-1939-27
Atlanta7948.6222+108-2W-442-2437-24
Philadelphia7155.563+2½6-4W-538-2933-26
Miami5471.43226144-6L-225-3429-37
Washington4284.33338½26½4-6L-119-4523-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7254.571__7-3L-140-2232-32
Milwaukee6559.52464-6L-331-2534-34
Chicago5571.4371713½6-4W-128-3827-33
Cincinnati4975.3952218½4-6W-126-3623-39
Pittsburgh4778.37624½212-8L-626-3621-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8737.702__7-3W-345-1642-21
San Diego6958.54319½_4-6W-135-2834-30
San Francisco6163.492264-6L-234-2927-34
Arizona5767.4603010½4-6W-132-3225-35
Colorado5473.42534½153-7L-336-3218-41

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 11 innings

Houston 6, Minnesota 3

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 13, Oakland 4

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-8) at Toronto (Manoah 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 6-3) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 2-3) at Texas (Keuchel 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-4) at Houston (Urquidy 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Oakland (Oller 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-11) at Seattle (Castillo 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-3) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 11-6), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Washington (Espino 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-7) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 6-5) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Minnesota (Gray 7-4), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

