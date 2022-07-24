All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6631.680__5-5W-137-1229-19
Toronto5343.55212½+1½8-2W-630-1923-24
Tampa Bay5243.54713+17-3L-231-1821-25
Boston4848.50017½1-9L-523-2325-25
Baltimore4748.4951846-4L-126-1921-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5244.542__5-5W-227-2225-22
Cleveland4846.51136-4L-225-1923-27
Chicago4848.50047-3W-221-2727-21
Kansas City3857.40013½135-5W-221-2817-29
Detroit3858.3961413½2-8L-323-2615-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston6332.663__7-3W-430-1433-18
Seattle5144.53712_8-2L-224-2227-22
Texas4251.4522083-7L-221-2621-25
Los Angeles4055.42123112-8W-122-2718-28
Oakland3562.36129176-4W-314-3221-30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5837.611__5-5L-328-1730-20
Atlanta5839.5981+76-4L-133-2125-18
Philadelphia4946.516913-7L-324-2425-22
Miami4550.4741354-6W-122-2323-27
Washington3165.32327½19½1-9L-215-3616-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5343.552__5-5W-324-1929-24
St. Louis5146.526_6-4L-129-2022-26
Pittsburgh4056.4171310½4-6L-121-2519-31
Chicago3857.40014½124-6W-418-3220-25
Cincinnati3658.3831613½6-4W-120-2916-29

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6330.677__9-1W-733-1330-17
San Diego5442.56310½+3½5-5W-225-2129-21
San Francisco4846.51115½5-5L-326-2222-24
Colorado4353.44821½5-5L-428-2315-30
Arizona4252.44721½5-5W-324-2618-26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4, 1st game

Houston 3, Seattle 1

Toronto 4, Boston 1

Minnesota 8, Detroit 4

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4, 2nd game

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 6-5) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-7) at Boston (Pivetta 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 4-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-6) at Seattle (Flexen 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Philadelphia 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7, L.A. Angels 2

Milwaukee 9, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 2

Arizona 7, Washington 2

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Rogers 4-9) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 5-4) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-7) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-7), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-1) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 11-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you