All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto105.667__7-3W-44-26-3
New York96.6001_6-4W-26-33-3
Boston77.50016-4W-13-44-3
Tampa Bay77.50014-6L-14-43-3
Baltimore59.35734-6W-13-32-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland77.500__5-5L-23-34-4
Chicago67.462½4-6L-54-22-5
Detroit67.462½5-5W-24-62-1
Minnesota68.429124-6W-23-43-4
Kansas City57.417123-7L-25-50-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles86.571__7-3L-13-45-2
Seattle86.571__6-4W-15-23-4
Oakland88.500115-5L-23-35-5
Houston68.429223-7L-41-45-4
Texas59.357334-6W-31-54-4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York114.733__8-2W-25-26-2
Atlanta78.467425-5W-14-43-4
Philadelphia69.400533-7L-14-42-5
Miami58.385534-6L-14-31-5
Washington611.353643-7L-43-73-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis94.692__7-3W-23-16-3
Milwaukee96.6001_7-3W-15-24-4
Chicago78.467324-6W-14-53-3
Pittsburgh78.467325-5L-14-23-6
Cincinnati213.133870-10L-110-42-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles103.769__9-1W-26-14-2
San Francisco105.6671_7-3W-24-26-3
Colorado85.6152_6-4L-26-42-1
San Diego96.6002_5-5L-15-34-3
Arizona59.3574-6L-12-53-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 8, Oakland 1

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Texas 2, Oakland 0

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ellis 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-0) at Seattle (Ray 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Kuhl 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-1) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0) at San Diego (Manaea 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

