AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4016.714__7-3L-123-717-9
Tampa Bay3323.5897_6-4W-220-1313-10
Toronto3323.5897_7-3L-118-1015-13
Boston3027.52610½_8-2W-713-1417-13
Baltimore2433.42116½65-5W-115-159-18

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3325.569__4-6W-118-1215-13
Cleveland2626.50047-3W-113-913-17
Chicago2628.48154-6L-112-1414-14
Detroit2333.41196-4W-215-158-18
Kansas City1837.32713½112-8W-110-198-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3621.632__7-3L-115-821-13
Los Angeles2731.4660-10L-1415-1612-15
Texas2630.4644-6L-113-1613-14
Seattle2631.4561046-4W-112-1014-21
Oakland2038.34516½10½1-9L-87-2313-15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3821.644__6-4L-219-819-13
Atlanta3027.526718-2W-716-1414-13
Philadelphia2729.4826-4W-615-1512-14
Miami2430.44411½5-5W-214-1410-16
Washington2137.36216½10½4-6L-29-1812-19

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3325.569__3-7L-515-1118-14
St. Louis3225.561½_6-4L-216-1116-14
Pittsburgh2430.44476-4L-213-1711-13
Chicago2333.41194-6L-311-2012-13
Cincinnati2036.3571210½4-6L-112-168-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3620.643__4-6W-117-1019-10
San Diego3522.614_5-5W-215-1120-11
San Francisco3025.545_6-4W-114-1216-13
Arizona2731.466104-6W-114-1613-15
Colorado2432.429123-7L-116-168-16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 8, Toronto 4

Cleveland 4, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Houston 3

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Hill 2-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 13, Oakland 2

Miami 2, Washington 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Philadelphia 10, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

San Diego 13, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-4) at Washington (Fedde 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at Atlanta (Strider 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (López 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

