All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay287.800__8-2W-119-39-4
Baltimore2212.647+26-4L-29-413-8
Toronto2114.60075-5W-39-312-11
Boston2115.583_8-2L-113-78-8
New York1817.514104-6L-111-87-9

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1916.543__5-5L-210-69-10
Cleveland1618.47145-5W-26-910-9
Detroit1518.45536-4L-18-77-11
Chicago1123.32494-5L-16-105-13
Kansas City926.2571011½3-7W-13-166-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1913.594__5-5W-112-67-7
Los Angeles1915.559117-3L-19-610-9
Houston1716.5155-5L-18-119-5
Seattle1617.4855-5W-18-108-7
Oakland827.22912½12½3-7L-13-155-12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2411.686__7-3W-29-815-3
Miami1718.48675-5W-110-97-9
New York1718.48673-7L-27-810-10
Philadelphia1619.45784-6W-19-77-12
Washington1320.394104-6L-26-127-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2015.571__3-7L-79-711-8
Milwaukee1815.54513-7L-69-69-9
Chicago1717.50013-7L-110-97-8
Cincinnati1419.42455-4W-110-74-12
St. Louis1124.31492-8W-16-135-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2014.588__7-3W-112-68-8
Arizona1914.576½+1½7-3W-310-69-8
San Diego1816.5292_6-4L-110-108-6
San Francisco1517.469426-4W-49-76-10
Colorado1421.4006-4W-27-97-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Houston 5

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Arizona 8, Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you