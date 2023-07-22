All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|59
|38
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|30-20
|29-18
|Tampa Bay
|61
|40
|.604
|_
|+5½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-16
|25-24
|Toronto
|54
|44
|.551
|5½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|27-20
|27-24
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|2½
|6-3
|L-2
|26-22
|25-24
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|8½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|29-23
|22-24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|51
|48
|.515
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|27-22
|24-26
|Cleveland
|48
|49
|.495
|2
|5½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-22
|23-27
|Detroit
|44
|53
|.454
|6
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-26
|24-27
|Chicago
|41
|58
|.414
|10
|13½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-25
|20-33
|Kansas City
|28
|71
|.283
|23
|26½
|3-7
|L-3
|15-36
|13-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|58
|40
|.592
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|33-19
|25-21
|Houston
|55
|43
|.561
|3
|+1
|6-4
|W-3
|25-22
|30-21
|Los Angeles
|50
|48
|.510
|8
|4
|5-5
|W-4
|28-22
|22-26
|Seattle
|49
|48
|.505
|8½
|4½
|5-5
|W-2
|28-24
|21-24
|Oakland
|27
|73
|.270
|32
|28
|2-8
|L-2
|14-38
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|63
|33
|.656
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|32-19
|31-14
|Philadelphia
|52
|45
|.536
|11½
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|26-19
|26-26
|Miami
|53
|46
|.535
|11½
|_
|2-8
|L-7
|30-19
|23-27
|New York
|45
|51
|.469
|18
|6½
|4-5
|L-1
|23-22
|22-29
|Washington
|39
|58
|.402
|24½
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|16-32
|23-26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|54
|44
|.551
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|26-22
|28-22
|Cincinnati
|53
|46
|.535
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|26-26
|27-20
|Chicago
|46
|51
|.474
|7½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|25-26
|21-25
|St. Louis
|44
|54
|.449
|10
|8½
|8-2
|L-1
|22-26
|22-28
|Pittsburgh
|42
|55
|.433
|11½
|10
|2-8
|L-1
|23-26
|19-29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|56
|40
|.583
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|29-16
|27-24
|Arizona
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|+1½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-24
|28-20
|San Francisco
|54
|44
|.551
|3
|+1½
|7-3
|L-3
|26-22
|28-22
|San Diego
|47
|51
|.480
|10
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-23
|22-28
|Colorado
|38
|59
|.392
|18½
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|23-26
|15-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
Houston 6, Oakland 4
Seattle 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 1-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-6), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Minnesota (Ober 6-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-7) at Oakland (Medina 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-8) at Seattle (Woo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, Detroit 4
Colorado 6, Miami 1
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Cleveland 6, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 9, Arizona 6
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 8, Pittsburgh 5
N.Y. Mets at Boston, sus.
Saturday's Games
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego (Musgrove 9-2) at Detroit (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Washington (Gore 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-6) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 7-2) at Milwaukee (Teheran 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-0) at Texas (Pérez 7-3), 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
