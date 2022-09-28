All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-New York9559.617__8-2W-156-2239-37
Toronto8768.561+35-5L-144-3343-35
Tampa Bay8569.55210+1½5-5W-151-3034-39
Baltimore8074.519155-5L-144-3436-40
Boston7381.4742210½3-7W-138-3835-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Cleveland8668.558__8-2L-140-3346-35
Chicago7678.494102-8L-735-4341-35
Minnesota7579.487113-7W-145-3430-45
Kansas City6391.4092320½6-4L-139-4224-49
Detroit6192.39924½227-3W-432-4529-47

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Houston10253.658__7-3W-351-2351-30
Seattle8370.54218_3-7L-239-3344-37
Los Angeles6886.44233½15½6-4W-235-4133-45
Texas6687.43135174-6W-132-4534-42
Oakland5698.36445½27½4-6L-226-5130-47

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
z-Atlanta9758.626__7-3W-452-2645-32
z-New York9758.626_+137-3L-150-2747-31
Philadelphia8370.54213_3-7L-347-3436-36
Miami6490.41632½19½5-5W-132-4632-44
Washington53101.34443½30½3-7L-224-5229-49

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-St. Louis9065.581__5-5W-151-2739-38
Milwaukee8272.5325-5L-242-3140-41
Chicago6886.44221½15½6-4W-232-4436-42
Cincinnati6095.38730243-7L-231-4729-48
Pittsburgh5897.37432263-7W-231-4627-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
x-Los Angeles10648.688__6-4L-154-2152-27
San Diego8668.55820+2½8-2W-341-3245-36
San Francisco7678.494307-3W-240-3636-42
Arizona7184.45835½133-7L-240-4131-43
Colorado6589.4224118½3-7L-341-4024-49

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

