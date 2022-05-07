All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York187.720__9-1L-110-38-4
Tampa Bay1710.6302_8-2W-59-78-3
Toronto1611.5933_5-5L-110-66-5
Baltimore1016.3854-6W-27-63-10
Boston1017.370963-7L-34-76-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1611.593__7-3W-19-47-7
Chicago1213.480336-4W-47-65-7
Cleveland1213.480335-5W-25-47-9
Kansas City815.348663-7L-16-92-6
Detroit817.320772-8L-35-93-8

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1810.643__7-3W-39-59-5
Houston1611.593_8-2W-57-49-7
Seattle1215.44441-9L-57-45-11
Texas1014.41765-5W-44-96-5
Oakland1016.38572-8L-74-96-7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York199.679__6-4W-19-510-4
Miami1214.462634-6L-66-76-7
Atlanta1216.429744-6L-16-86-8
Philadelphia1115.423745-5L-48-83-7
Washington919.3211073-7L-33-116-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee198.704__9-1W-410-49-4
St. Louis1610.615_7-3W-37-59-5
Pittsburgh1014.41743-7W-15-75-7
Chicago915.37553-7L-24-85-7
Cincinnati322.1201511½1-9L-91-72-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles167.696__6-4W-310-26-5
San Diego189.667__8-2W-28-410-5
Colorado1511.577_5-5L-111-54-6
San Francisco1412.53813-7L-56-78-5
Arizona1413.51948-2W-46-78-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Norris 0-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

