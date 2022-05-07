All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|10-3
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|9-7
|8-3
|Toronto
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-6
|6-5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|4-7
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|7-6
|5-7
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|3
|5-5
|W-2
|5-4
|7-9
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|2-6
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7
|7
|2-8
|L-3
|5-9
|3-8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-5
|9-5
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|4
|1-9
|L-5
|7-4
|5-11
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|4½
|5-5
|W-4
|4-9
|6-5
|Oakland
|10
|16
|.385
|7
|5½
|2-8
|L-7
|4-9
|6-7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|10-4
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-6
|6-7
|6-7
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|6-8
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|4
|5-5
|L-4
|8-8
|3-7
|Washington
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|7
|3-7
|L-3
|3-11
|6-8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|10-4
|9-4
|St. Louis
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|7-5
|9-5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|4
|3-7
|W-1
|5-7
|5-7
|Chicago
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|4-8
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|11½
|1-9
|L-9
|1-7
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-2
|6-5
|San Diego
|18
|9
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|8-4
|10-5
|Colorado
|15
|11
|.577
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|11-5
|4-6
|San Francisco
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|1
|3-7
|L-5
|6-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|1½
|8-2
|W-4
|6-7
|8-6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
San Diego 2, Miami 1
St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 12:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Norris 0-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
