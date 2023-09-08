All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore8951.636__8-2W-642-2647-25
Tampa Bay8656.6064+7½6-4W-148-2538-31
Toronto7863.55311½_7-3W-136-3042-33
Boston7269.51117½63-7L-336-3436-35
New York7071.49619½87-3L-238-3532-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota7467.525__6-4W-141-2933-38
Cleveland6774.4757115-5L-136-3631-38
Detroit6477.45410145-5L-129-4135-36
Chicago5586.39019233-7W-228-4027-46
Kansas City4498.31030½34½3-7L-226-4618-52

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8062.563__6-4L-135-3545-27
Seattle7962.560½+14-6L-139-2940-33
Texas7664.54333-7L-443-3033-34
Los Angeles6576.46114½132-8W-133-3632-40
Oakland4497.31235½346-4W-224-4720-50

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta9248.657__7-3W-246-2446-24
Philadelphia7763.55015+45-5L-141-2736-36
Miami7368.51819½½7-3W-140-3233-36
New York6476.4572895-5L-235-3329-43
Washington6378.44729½10½2-8L-130-4233-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7862.557__5-5W-140-2838-34
Chicago7666.5353+26-4L-240-3336-33
Cincinnati7370.5105-5L-235-3838-32
Pittsburgh6576.46113½7-3L-134-3731-39
St. Louis6279.44016½11½6-4W-131-4031-39

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8654.614__5-5W-247-2439-30
Arizona7468.52113_5-5W-338-3536-33
San Francisco7070.5001633-7L-638-3132-39
San Diego6775.4722075-5W-139-3628-39
Colorado5188.36734½21½3-7L-129-3822-50

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (Dodd 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

