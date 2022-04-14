All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto42.667__4-2W-12-12-1
Tampa Bay43.571½_4-3L-24-30-0
Boston33.5001½3-3W-20-03-3
New York33.5001½3-3L-13-30-0
Baltimore15.16731-5L-21-20-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago42.667__4-2L-12-12-1
Cleveland42.667__4-2W-40-04-2
Detroit34.42913-4W-12-41-0
Kansas City24.33322-4L-42-30-1
Minnesota24.33322-4L-22-40-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston42.667__4-2L-10-04-2
Oakland43.571½_4-3W-20-04-3
Los Angeles33.5001½3-3W-23-30-0
Seattle34.42913-4W-10-03-4
Texas14.20021-4L-20-21-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York52.714__5-2W-20-05-2
Philadelphia34.42923-4L-33-30-1
Atlanta35.37523-5L-23-40-1
Washington35.37523-5L-11-32-2
Miami24.33322-4W-11-01-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago32.600__3-2L-12-11-1
St. Louis32.600_½3-2L-13-10-1
Milwaukee43.571_½4-3W-31-03-3
Pittsburgh33.500½13-3W-22-11-2
Cincinnati24.33322-4L-20-22-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado41.800__4-1W-42-12-0
San Francisco42.667½_4-2W-24-20-0
San Diego53.625½_5-3W-11-04-3
Los Angeles32.6001½3-2W-20-03-2
Arizona24.33322-4W-12-40-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

