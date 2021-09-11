All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay8953.627__5-5W-145-2644-27
Boston8063.559_5-5L-144-2936-34
New York7863.55310½_2-8L-740-3138-32
Toronto7863.55310½_9-1W-139-3039-33
Baltimore4695.32642½325-5L-122-4724-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8160.574__6-4W-147-2434-36
Cleveland6971.49311½3-7L-236-3533-36
Detroit6776.46915125-5L-136-3631-40
Kansas City6477.45417145-5W-234-3530-42
Minnesota6279.44019164-6L-232-3730-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8258.586__4-5W-144-2638-32
Seattle7764.54617-3W-241-2936-35
Oakland7765.54264-6L-140-3337-32
Los Angeles6972.48913½94-5L-237-3432-38
Texas5289.36930½266-4W-131-3721-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7565.536__5-5W-236-3339-32
Philadelphia7270.507434-6W-140-3032-40
New York7171.500546-4W-142-2729-44
Miami5982.41816½15½4-6L-138-3421-48
Washington5883.41117½16½3-7L-233-3925-44

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8855.615__7-3W-440-3148-24
Cincinnati7568.52413½4-6L-138-3337-35
St. Louis7269.511154-6W-138-3334-36
Chicago6578.4552310½7-3L-239-3526-43
Pittsburgh5190.3623623½3-7W-131-3920-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco9250.648__8-2W-645-2347-27
Los Angeles8953.6273_6-4W-147-2342-30
San Diego7466.52917_5-5L-144-3130-35
Colorado6578.45527½10½4-6L-145-2720-51
Arizona4596.31946½29½1-9L-628-4317-53

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Skubal 8-12), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 11-7) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 11-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 5-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-8), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-5) at Cleveland (Civale 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at St. Louis (Happ 8-8), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 13-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you