AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay8954.622__5-5L-145-2644-28
Boston8164.5599_5-5L-144-2937-35
Toronto8063.5599_9-1W-339-3041-33
New York7963.556½3-7W-140-3139-32
Baltimore4697.32243345-5L-322-4924-48

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago8261.573__5-5W-148-2534-36
Cleveland6972.48912102-8L-336-3633-36
Detroit6876.47214½12½5-5W-137-3631-40
Kansas City6478.45117½15½5-5L-134-3530-43
Minnesota6379.44418½16½5-5W-133-3730-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8359.585__5-5W-145-2738-32
Oakland7765.54264-6L-140-3337-32
Seattle7765.54267-3L-141-3036-35
Los Angeles7073.49013½104-6L-137-3433-39
Texas5289.36930½276-4W-131-3721-52

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7666.535__6-4W-137-3439-32
Philadelphia7271.50333-7L-140-3132-40
New York7172.49745-5L-142-2829-44
Miami6083.42016½155-5L-138-3422-49
Washington5984.41317½164-6W-133-3926-45

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee8955.618__7-3W-540-3149-24
Cincinnati7569.52114½4-6L-238-3337-36
St. Louis7369.514155-5W-239-3334-36
Chicago6579.4512410½6-4L-339-3626-43
Pittsburgh5291.36436½234-6L-132-4020-51

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco9350.650__9-1W-745-2348-27
Los Angeles9053.6293_6-4W-248-2342-30
San Diego7467.52518_5-5L-244-3130-36
Colorado6678.45827½5-5W-145-2721-51
Arizona4696.32446½28½2-8W-128-4318-53

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Texas 8, Oakland 6

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2

Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

Sunday's Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Alexy 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4

Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7

Miami 6, Atlanta 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Arizona 7, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

