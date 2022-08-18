All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7345.619__3-7W-142-1731-28
Tampa Bay6254.53410_5-5L-135-2227-32
Toronto6254.53410_3-7W-136-2526-29
Baltimore6157.5171225-5L-233-2228-35
Boston5959.5001445-5W-329-3030-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6355.534__7-3W-131-2432-31
Minnesota6155.526115-5W-334-2527-30
Chicago6158.5136-4L-230-3131-27
Kansas City4871.40315½15½4-6L-329-3419-37
Detroit4575.37519192-8L-126-3319-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7743.642__7-3W-239-1838-25
Seattle6554.54611½+1½7-3W-331-2634-28
Texas5365.44923105-5W-127-3426-31
Los Angeles5167.43225125-5L-326-3625-31
Oakland4376.36133½20½2-8L-117-3826-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7642.644__7-3W-140-1936-23
Atlanta7247.605+6½8-2L-139-2333-24
Philadelphia6552.55610½6-4L-132-2633-26
Miami5266.44124133-7L-125-3327-33
Washington3980.32837½26½3-7L-219-4420-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6651.564__7-3W-440-2126-30
Milwaukee6354.53835-5W-131-2432-30
Chicago5067.4271614½7-3W-324-3426-33
Cincinnati4670.39719½183-7W-126-3620-34
Pittsburgh4572.3852119½2-8L-624-3121-41

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8136.692__7-3L-140-1541-21
San Diego6654.55016½_5-5W-133-2433-30
San Francisco5958.504227-3L-134-2825-30
Arizona5463.4622710½6-4W-132-2922-34
Colorado5169.42531½153-7L-533-3018-39

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday's Games

Texas 10, Oakland 3

Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 13, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

