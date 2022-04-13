All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay41.800__4-1W-14-10-0
New York32.6001_3-2W-13-20-0
Toronto32.6001_3-2L-12-11-1
Boston33.500½3-3W-20-03-3
Baltimore14.200321-4L-11-10-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago31.750__3-1W-31-02-1
Cleveland42.667__4-2W-40-04-2
Kansas City23.40012-3L-32-20-1
Detroit24.33322-4L-22-40-0
Minnesota24.33322-4L-22-40-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston41.800__4-1W-20-04-1
Los Angeles33.500½3-3W-23-30-0
Oakland23.400212-3L-10-02-3
Seattle23.400212-3L-30-02-3
Texas14.200321-4L-20-21-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York52.714__5-2W-20-05-2
Philadelphia33.500½3-3L-23-30-0
Atlanta34.429213-4L-13-40-0
Washington34.429213-4W-11-32-1
Miami14.200321-4L-30-01-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis31.750__3-1W-13-10-0
Chicago32.600½_3-2L-12-11-1
Milwaukee23.40012-3W-10-02-3
Pittsburgh23.40012-3W-11-11-2
Cincinnati24.33322-4L-20-22-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado41.800__4-1W-42-12-0
San Francisco42.667½_4-2W-24-20-0
Los Angeles32.6001_3-2W-20-03-2
San Diego43.5711_4-3L-20-04-3
Arizona14.200321-4L-41-40-0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

