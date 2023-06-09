All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay4619.708__7-3W-629-617-13
Baltimore3824.613+2½5-5W-117-1221-12
New York3727.5786-4W-120-1517-12
Toronto3628.563½8-2W-318-1118-17
Boston3132.4921453-7L-217-1614-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3132.492__4-6L-518-1413-18
Cleveland2933.4686-4W-214-1615-17
Chicago2836.4386-4L-116-1512-21
Detroit2634.4332-8L-614-1312-21
Kansas City1844.29012½17½3-7L-39-239-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4021.656__7-3L-121-919-12
Houston3627.5715_5-5L-318-1418-13
Los Angeles3430.5316-4W-418-1316-17
Seattle3031.4921054-6L-117-1513-16
Oakland1450.21927½22½4-6W-27-247-26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta3824.613__7-3W-518-1420-10
Miami3528.556+28-2W-621-1314-15
Philadelphia3032.48485-5W-517-1013-22
New York3033.47633-7L-615-1215-21
Washington2536.41012½73-7L-412-2113-15

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee3429.540__6-4L-118-1316-16
Pittsburgh3229.5251_6-4L-216-1516-14
Cincinnati2934.460545-5L-117-1812-16
Chicago2636.4194-6L-415-1611-20
St. Louis2637.413873-7W-112-1614-21

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona3725.597__8-2W-220-1417-11
Los Angeles3627.571+34-6W-120-1016-17
San Francisco3230.5165½5-5W-317-1515-15
San Diego2933.46885-5W-115-1814-15
Colorado2638.406122-8L-415-1711-21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you