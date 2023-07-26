All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6239.614__6-4L-130-2032-19
Tampa Bay6242.596+4½3-7W-137-1825-24
Toronto5645.5546_6-4W-227-2029-25
Boston5447.535826-4W-329-2325-24
New York5348.525934-6L-131-2422-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5449.524__7-3L-130-2324-26
Cleveland5051.495365-5W-127-2423-27
Detroit4655.4557105-5L-122-2824-27
Chicago4161.40212½15½3-7L-421-2620-35
Kansas City2974.28225283-7L-115-3614-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5943.578__6-4L-234-2025-23
Houston5844.5691+1½7-3W-327-2231-22
Los Angeles5249.51547-3W-229-2323-26
Seattle5150.50556-4W-129-2522-25
Oakland2874.2753128½3-7L-115-3913-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6435.646__4-6L-132-1932-16
Philadelphia5447.53511_5-5W-127-2027-27
Miami5448.52911½½1-9L-131-2023-28
New York4753.47017½5-5W-123-2224-31
Washington4259.41623125-5W-119-3323-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5646.549__6-4L-128-2428-22
Cincinnati5647.544½+16-4W-128-2628-21
Chicago4951.49067-3W-427-2622-25
St. Louis4556.44610½97-3W-122-2623-30
Pittsburgh4456.440113-7W-123-2621-30

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5742.576__6-4L-229-1728-25
Arizona5447.5354_2-8L-526-2528-22
San Francisco5447.5354_4-6L-626-2228-25
San Diego4853.4751064-6L-225-2423-29
Colorado4061.39618146-4L-123-2617-35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

