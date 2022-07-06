All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|58
|23
|.716
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|34-9
|24-14
|Boston
|45
|36
|.556
|13
|+1½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-17
|24-19
|Tampa Bay
|44
|37
|.543
|14
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|25-17
|19-20
|Toronto
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|25-18
|19-20
|Baltimore
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
|6
|5-5
|W-3
|20-17
|18-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|47
|37
|.560
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|25-18
|22-19
|Cleveland
|40
|39
|.506
|4½
|2½
|4-6
|L-3
|20-17
|20-22
|Chicago
|38
|41
|.481
|6½
|4½
|5-5
|L-2
|16-23
|22-18
|Detroit
|33
|47
|.413
|12
|10
|6-4
|W-3
|22-24
|11-23
|Kansas City
|29
|50
|.367
|15½
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-25
|15-25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|53
|27
|.663
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-8
|26-11
|27-16
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|13½
|3½
|7-3
|W-4
|20-20
|21-22
|Texas
|37
|42
|.468
|15½
|5½
|4-6
|L-3
|17-20
|20-22
|Los Angeles
|37
|45
|.451
|17
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|21-23
|16-22
|Oakland
|28
|55
|.337
|26½
|16½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-28
|18-27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|50
|31
|.617
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-13
|24-18
|Atlanta
|48
|34
|.585
|2½
|+4½
|7-3
|W-2
|26-17
|22-17
|Philadelphia
|43
|38
|.531
|7
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|23-20
|20-18
|Miami
|39
|40
|.494
|10
|3
|7-3
|W-6
|20-16
|19-24
|Washington
|29
|54
|.349
|22
|15
|3-7
|L-6
|14-31
|15-23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|47
|36
|.566
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|20-16
|27-20
|St. Louis
|44
|39
|.530
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|24-16
|20-23
|Pittsburgh
|33
|47
|.413
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-22
|13-25
|Chicago
|33
|48
|.407
|13
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|17-27
|16-21
|Cincinnati
|28
|52
|.350
|17½
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-26
|14-26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|24-13
|26-16
|San Diego
|47
|36
|.566
|5
|+3
|2-8
|L-2
|21-18
|26-18
|San Francisco
|40
|39
|.506
|10
|2
|2-8
|L-6
|21-20
|19-19
|Arizona
|37
|44
|.457
|14
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|21-22
|16-22
|Colorado
|35
|45
|.438
|15½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-21
|12-24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings
Houston 7, Kansas City 6
Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Oakland 5, Toronto 1
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 11, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Houston 9, Kansas City 7
Oakland 5, Toronto 3
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Arizona 8, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4
Seattle 8, San Diego 2
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday's Games
Seattle 6, San Diego 2
Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Philadelphia 11, Washington 0
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
