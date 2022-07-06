All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5823.716__6-4L-234-924-14
Boston4536.55613+1½5-5L-121-1724-19
Tampa Bay4437.543145-5W-125-1719-20
Toronto4438.53714½_4-6L-525-1819-20
Baltimore3844.46320½65-5W-320-1718-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4737.560__6-4W-225-1822-19
Cleveland4039.5064-6L-320-1720-22
Chicago3841.4815-5L-216-2322-18
Detroit3347.41312106-4W-322-2411-23
Kansas City2950.36715½13½3-7L-214-2515-25

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston5327.663__9-1W-826-1127-16
Seattle4142.49413½7-3W-420-2021-22
Texas3742.46815½4-6L-317-2020-22
Los Angeles3745.4511773-7L-421-2316-22
Oakland2855.33726½16½4-6W-210-2818-27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York5031.617__5-5L-126-1324-18
Atlanta4834.585+4½7-3W-226-1722-17
Philadelphia4338.5317_6-4W-223-2020-18
Miami3940.4941037-3W-620-1619-24
Washington2954.34922153-7L-614-3115-23

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee4736.566__7-3L-120-1627-20
St. Louis4439.5303_4-6L-324-1620-23
Pittsburgh3347.41312½4-6W-120-2213-25
Chicago3348.40713106-4W-117-2716-21
Cincinnati2852.35017½14½4-6W-114-2614-26

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5029.633__6-4W-124-1326-16
San Diego4736.5665+32-8L-221-1826-18
San Francisco4039.5061022-8L-621-2019-19
Arizona3744.4571465-5W-221-2216-22
Colorado3545.43815½5-5L-123-2112-24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 7, Texas 6, 10 innings

Houston 7, Kansas City 6

Detroit 5, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Oakland 5, Toronto 1

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 3-4) at Detroit (Pineda 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-5) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 3-9) at Houston (Javier 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Arizona 8, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 8, San Diego 2

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 5-6) at Atlanta (Fried 8-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-5), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

