AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7446.617__6-4L-136-2338-23
Tampa Bay7350.593+56-4W-140-2233-28
Toronto6754.554_6-4W-232-2635-28
Boston6356.52910½36-4W-235-2828-28
New York6060.500143-7L-435-2825-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6359.516__5-5L-134-2529-34
Cleveland5862.48344-6W-231-2827-34
Detroit5466.450812½5-5W-126-3328-33
Chicago4872.4001418½5-5W-125-3323-39
Kansas City3982.32223½283-7L-123-3816-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7248.600__8-2W-242-2030-28
Houston6952.570+26-4W-133-2636-26
Seattle6455.53827-3W-134-2830-27
Los Angeles5962.48813½83-7L-231-2828-34
Oakland3387.2753933½3-7L-518-4115-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7742.647__7-3W-239-2038-22
Philadelphia6555.54212½+2½6-4L-334-2431-31
Miami6358.52115_5-5L-137-2626-32
New York5566.4552385-5W-131-2824-38
Washington5367.44224½6-4L-125-3528-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6555.542__6-4L-133-2732-28
Chicago6158.51315-5L-232-2929-29
Cincinnati6259.51213-7L-129-3233-27
St. Louis5466.450116-4W-327-3327-33
Pittsburgh5467.44611½94-6L-129-3225-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7246.610__9-1W-939-2033-26
San Francisco6457.529+13-7L-135-2829-29
Arizona6060.500133-7W-130-3130-29
San Diego5763.475163-7W-131-2926-34
Colorado4674.3832716½3-7L-126-3120-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 8, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 5

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 6, San Francisco 1

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-12), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

