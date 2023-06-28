All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5428.659__4-6L-134-1020-18
Baltimore4830.6154+5½5-5L-125-1523-15
New York4336.544_4-6L-125-1918-17
Toronto4337.53810½5-5L-121-1522-22
Boston4040.500135-5L-321-1919-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4041.494__4-6L-223-1917-22
Cleveland3840.487½6-4W-120-1918-21
Detroit3444.4365-5L-118-2116-23
Chicago3447.4206104-6L-220-2014-27
Kansas City2257.27817214-6L-210-2912-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4831.608__6-4W-125-1423-17
Los Angeles4437.5435_5-5W-222-1622-21
Houston4237.532613-7L-122-1920-18
Seattle3840.4874-6L-122-1816-22
Oakland2160.25928232-8W-110-2911-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5227.658__9-1W-426-1526-12
Miami4634.575+17-3W-325-1621-18
Philadelphia4137.52610½37-3W-221-1420-23
New York3643.456163-7W-118-1618-27
Washington3148.3922113½4-6W-113-2718-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4238.525__7-3W-121-2021-18
Milwaukee4138.519½6-4L-122-1819-20
Chicago3740.4817-3L-220-1817-22
Pittsburgh3642.462582-8W-119-1917-23
St. Louis3345.4238116-4W-215-2218-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4832.600__6-4W-224-1824-14
San Francisco4534.5708-2W-123-1922-15
Los Angeles4434.5643_6-4W-124-1520-19
San Diego3742.46810½4-6L-320-2217-20
Colorado3150.38317½14½2-8L-118-2113-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Detroit 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-8) at Texas (Dunning 6-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Kansas City (Cox 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Oakland (Sears 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3

Seattle 8, Washington 4

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota (Maeda 1-4) at Atlanta (Allard 0-0), 12:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 8-3), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-6) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-2) at Boston (Ort 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 4-8), 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 9-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

