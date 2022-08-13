All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7142.628__2-8L-341-1530-27
Toronto6051.54110+1½4-6L-334-2226-29
Baltimore5953.52711½_8-2W-133-2126-32
Tampa Bay5853.52312½4-6L-333-2225-31
Boston5658.49115½44-6W-228-2928-29

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6052.536__7-3W-629-2231-30
Minnesota5853.523½5-5W-131-2527-28
Chicago5756.5045-5W-126-2931-27
Kansas City4767.41214136-4L-128-3319-34
Detroit4371.37718172-8L-526-3317-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7341.640__6-4W-237-1836-23
Seattle6252.54411+27-3W-331-2631-26
Texas4963.43823103-7L-223-3226-31
Los Angeles4964.43423½10½5-5L-124-3325-31
Oakland4172.36331½18½2-8L-617-3824-34

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7340.646__8-2L-138-1935-21
Atlanta6746.5936+45-5W-337-2230-24
Philadelphia6349.5638-2W-132-2631-23
Miami5062.44622½12½3-7L-123-2927-33
Washington3777.32536½26½2-8L-217-4120-36

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis6250.554__8-2W-136-2026-30
Milwaukee6051.54123-7L-129-2231-29
Chicago4665.41415½165-5W-224-3422-31
Pittsburgh4567.4021717½5-5L-124-2921-38
Cincinnati4467.39617½184-6L-424-3320-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7833.703__10-0W-1140-1538-18
San Diego6451.55716_5-5W-333-2431-27
San Francisco5457.4862484-6L-229-2725-30
Arizona5161.45527½11½6-4L-132-2919-32
Colorado5164.44329135-5W-233-2818-36

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Friday's Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 8-8) at Toronto (White 1-3), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Logue 3-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-11) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

San Diego 10, Washington 5

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Muller 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 10-5) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Kansas City (Keller 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 7-2) at Colorado (Ureña 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Beede 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 10-5), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you