AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto54.556__5-4L-13-22-2
New York44.500½½4-4L-14-30-1
Tampa Bay45.444114-5L-44-30-2
Boston34.429113-4L-10-13-3
Baltimore25.286222-5W-12-20-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago62.750__6-2W-24-12-1
Cleveland43.571_4-3L-10-14-2
Detroit44.5002½4-4W-22-42-0
Minnesota34.42913-4W-12-41-0
Kansas City25.28622-5L-52-40-1

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston43.571__4-3L-20-04-3
Oakland54.556__5-4W-10-05-4
Los Angeles44.500½½4-4W-13-31-1
Seattle44.500½½4-4W-21-03-4
Texas25.286222-5L-11-31-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York63.667__6-3L-11-15-2
Atlanta45.444224-5W-13-41-1
Washington45.444224-5W-11-33-2
Miami34.429223-4W-22-01-4
Philadelphia35.3753-5L-43-30-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis42.667__4-2W-13-11-1
Chicago43.571½14-3L-12-12-2
Milwaukee44.50014-4L-11-13-3
Pittsburgh34.42923-4L-12-21-2
Cincinnati26.25032-6L-40-22-4

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado52.714__5-2W-13-22-0
Los Angeles52.714__5-2W-42-03-2
San Francisco52.714__5-2W-34-21-0
San Diego54.556115-4L-11-14-3
Arizona35.3753-5W-12-41-1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 1

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6

Seattle 11, Houston 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1

Saturday's Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

