All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|3-2
|2-2
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|½
|4-4
|L-1
|4-3
|0-1
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|1
|4-5
|L-4
|4-3
|0-2
|Boston
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|1
|3-4
|L-1
|0-1
|3-3
|Baltimore
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|2
|2-5
|W-1
|2-2
|0-3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|_
|6-2
|W-2
|4-1
|2-1
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|_
|4-3
|L-1
|0-1
|4-2
|Detroit
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|½
|4-4
|W-2
|2-4
|2-0
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|1
|3-4
|W-1
|2-4
|1-0
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|2
|2-5
|L-5
|2-4
|0-1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|_
|4-3
|L-2
|0-0
|4-3
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|0-0
|5-4
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|½
|4-4
|W-1
|3-3
|1-1
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|½
|4-4
|W-2
|1-0
|3-4
|Texas
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|2
|2-5
|L-1
|1-3
|1-2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|_
|6-3
|L-1
|1-1
|5-2
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|3-4
|1-1
|Washington
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|2
|4-5
|W-1
|1-3
|3-2
|Miami
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|2
|3-4
|W-2
|2-0
|1-4
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|2½
|3-5
|L-4
|3-3
|0-2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|_
|4-2
|W-1
|3-1
|1-1
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|1
|4-3
|L-1
|2-1
|2-2
|Milwaukee
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|1½
|4-4
|L-1
|1-1
|3-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|2
|3-4
|L-1
|2-2
|1-2
|Cincinnati
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|3½
|2-6
|L-4
|0-2
|2-4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Colorado
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-1
|3-2
|2-0
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-4
|2-0
|3-2
|San Francisco
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|_
|5-2
|W-3
|4-2
|1-0
|San Diego
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|1
|5-4
|L-1
|1-1
|4-3
|Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|2½
|3-5
|W-1
|2-4
|1-1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Minnesota 8, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 1
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1, 11 innings
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
Seattle 11, Houston 1
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Toronto 5
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Boston (Wacha 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-1), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at Seattle (Brash 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1
Saturday's Games
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Ashby 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
