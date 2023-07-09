All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5735.620__3-7L-734-1523-20
Baltimore5335.6022+55-5W-426-1827-17
New York4941.5447_5-5W-128-2221-19
Toronto4941.5447_6-4L-123-1826-23
Boston4743.522927-3W-425-2222-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4544.506__6-4W-324-2121-23
Minnesota4545.500½45-5L-226-2119-24
Detroit3949.44395-5W-120-2419-25
Chicago3853.418811½4-6L-121-2417-29
Kansas City2565.27820½243-7L-613-3112-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5238.578__3-7L-127-1825-20
Houston5040.5562+17-3W-125-2125-19
Seattle4444.500746-4L-124-2020-24
Los Angeles4546.4951-9L-523-2022-26
Oakland2566.27527½24½4-6L-312-3213-34

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6028.682__9-1W-330-1530-13
Miami5239.571+2½5-5W-129-1823-21
Philadelphia4840.54512_7-3L-122-1626-24
New York4247.47218½6-4L-120-1922-28
Washington3554.39325½13½4-6W-114-3221-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5040.556__8-2W-123-2127-19
Milwaukee4842.533216-4L-125-2123-21
Chicago4147.466874-6L-121-2220-25
Pittsburgh4049.4493-7L-422-2118-28
St. Louis3752.41612½11½4-6W-117-2520-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona5238.578__4-6W-226-2326-15
Los Angeles5138.573½+2½7-3W-429-1622-22
San Francisco4841.539½3-7W-125-2223-19
San Diego4247.4725-5W-124-2318-24
Colorado3456.37818153-7L-120-2414-32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

Boston 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8, Texas 3

San Francisco 5, Colorado 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5

Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.

