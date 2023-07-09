All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|57
|35
|.620
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-7
|34-15
|23-20
|Baltimore
|53
|35
|.602
|2
|+5
|5-5
|W-4
|26-18
|27-17
|New York
|49
|41
|.544
|7
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|28-22
|21-19
|Toronto
|49
|41
|.544
|7
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|23-18
|26-23
|Boston
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|25-22
|22-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|.506
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|24-21
|21-23
|Minnesota
|45
|45
|.500
|½
|4
|5-5
|L-2
|26-21
|19-24
|Detroit
|39
|49
|.443
|5½
|9
|5-5
|W-1
|20-24
|19-25
|Chicago
|38
|53
|.418
|8
|11½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-24
|17-29
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|.278
|20½
|24
|3-7
|L-6
|13-31
|12-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-18
|25-20
|Houston
|50
|40
|.556
|2
|+1
|7-3
|W-1
|25-21
|25-19
|Seattle
|44
|44
|.500
|7
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|24-20
|20-24
|Los Angeles
|45
|46
|.495
|7½
|4½
|1-9
|L-5
|23-20
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|66
|.275
|27½
|24½
|4-6
|L-3
|12-32
|13-34
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|60
|28
|.682
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|30-15
|30-13
|Miami
|52
|39
|.571
|9½
|+2½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-18
|23-21
|Philadelphia
|48
|40
|.545
|12
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|22-16
|26-24
|New York
|42
|47
|.472
|18½
|6½
|6-4
|L-1
|20-19
|22-28
|Washington
|35
|54
|.393
|25½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-32
|21-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cincinnati
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|23-21
|27-19
|Milwaukee
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|25-21
|23-21
|Chicago
|41
|47
|.466
|8
|7
|4-6
|L-1
|21-22
|20-25
|Pittsburgh
|40
|49
|.449
|9½
|8½
|3-7
|L-4
|22-21
|18-28
|St. Louis
|37
|52
|.416
|12½
|11½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-25
|20-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|52
|38
|.578
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|26-23
|26-15
|Los Angeles
|51
|38
|.573
|½
|+2½
|7-3
|W-4
|29-16
|22-22
|San Francisco
|48
|41
|.539
|3½
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-22
|23-19
|San Diego
|42
|47
|.472
|9½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-23
|18-24
|Colorado
|34
|56
|.378
|18
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|20-24
|14-32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Baltimore 6, Minnesota 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Texas 3
Boston 10, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 6
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
Sunday's Games
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8, Texas 3
San Francisco 5, Colorado 3
Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 5
Atlanta 6, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, L.A. Angels 5
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday's Games
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
All-Star Game: AL vs NL at Seattle, 8 p.m.
