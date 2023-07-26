All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6239.614__6-4L-130-2032-19
Tampa Bay6242.596+53-7W-137-1825-24
Toronto5646.549_5-5L-127-2029-26
Boston5447.53586-4W-329-2325-24
New York5348.52594-6L-131-2422-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5449.524__7-3L-130-2324-26
Cleveland5051.49535-5W-127-2423-27
Detroit4655.45575-5L-122-2824-27
Chicago4161.40212½153-7L-421-2620-35
Kansas City2974.2822527½3-7L-115-3614-38

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5943.578__6-4L-234-2025-23
Houston5844.5691+27-3W-327-2231-22
Los Angeles5249.5157-3W-229-2323-26
Seattle5150.5056-4W-129-2522-25
Oakland2875.27231½28½3-7L-215-3913-36

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6435.646__4-6L-132-1932-16
Philadelphia5447.53511½5-5W-127-2027-27
Miami5448.52911½11-9L-131-2023-28
New York4753.47017½75-5W-123-2224-31
Washington4259.4162312½5-5W-119-3323-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5646.549__6-4L-128-2428-22
Cincinnati5647.544½6-4W-128-2628-21
Chicago4951.490657-3W-427-2622-25
St. Louis4557.44111106-4L-122-2623-31
Pittsburgh4457.43611½10½3-7L-123-2621-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5842.580__6-4W-130-1728-25
Arizona5547.5394_3-7W-127-2528-22
San Francisco5547.5394_4-6W-127-2228-25
San Diego4953.4801065-5W-126-2423-29
Colorado4061.39618½14½6-4L-123-2617-35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

