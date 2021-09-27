All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

x-Tampa Bay9759.622__7-3W-452-2945-30
New York8967.5718_7-3W-645-3344-34
Boston8868.5649_7-3L-349-3239-36
Toronto8769.5581015-5W-243-3144-38
Baltimore50106.32147383-7L-125-5325-53

Central Division

x-Chicago8868.564__5-5W-149-2739-41
Cleveland7679.49011½11½5-5L-139-4137-38
Detroit7580.48412½12½6-4L-142-3833-42
Kansas City7184.45816½16½5-5W-136-3935-45
Minnesota6987.44219195-5L-236-4233-45

West Division

Houston9165.583__5-5L-447-2844-37
Seattle8670.551528-2W-142-3344-37
Oakland8571.545636-4W-343-3842-33
Los Angeles7482.47417142-8L-140-4234-40
Texas5799.36534313-7W-133-4224-57

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

Atlanta8372.535__7-3W-337-3746-35
Philadelphia8175.51967-3L-147-3434-41
New York7382.4711013½1-9L-544-3329-49
Miami6491.4131922½3-7L-540-3824-53
Washington6492.41019½234-6L-335-4329-49

Central Division

x-Milwaukee9462.603__5-5W-345-3649-26
St. Louis8769.5587_10-0W-1642-3345-36
Cincinnati8175.5191366-4W-343-3738-38
Chicago6789.42927201-9L-639-4228-47
Pittsburgh5897.37435½28½4-6W-134-4124-56

West Division

z-San Francisco10254.654__7-3W-349-2653-28
z-Los Angeles10056.6412_7-3W-152-2348-33
San Diego7878.5002492-8L-345-3633-42
Colorado7184.45830½15½4-6L-446-3225-52
Arizona50106.32152373-7L-130-4820-58

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Texas 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland 4, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Washington 2

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2

San Francisco 6, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Atlanta 4, San Diego 3

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

