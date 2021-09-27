All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|52-29
|45-30
|New York
|89
|67
|.571
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|45-33
|44-34
|Boston
|88
|68
|.564
|9
|_
|7-3
|L-3
|49-32
|39-36
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|43-31
|44-38
|Baltimore
|50
|106
|.321
|47
|38
|3-7
|L-1
|25-53
|25-53
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-27
|39-41
|Cleveland
|76
|79
|.490
|11½
|11½
|5-5
|L-1
|39-41
|37-38
|Detroit
|75
|80
|.484
|12½
|12½
|6-4
|L-1
|42-38
|33-42
|Kansas City
|71
|84
|.458
|16½
|16½
|5-5
|W-1
|36-39
|35-45
|Minnesota
|69
|87
|.442
|19
|19
|5-5
|L-2
|36-42
|33-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|91
|65
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|47-28
|44-37
|Seattle
|86
|70
|.551
|5
|2
|8-2
|W-1
|42-33
|44-37
|Oakland
|85
|71
|.545
|6
|3
|6-4
|W-3
|43-38
|42-33
|Los Angeles
|74
|82
|.474
|17
|14
|2-8
|L-1
|40-42
|34-40
|Texas
|57
|99
|.365
|34
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|33-42
|24-57
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|83
|72
|.535
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|37-37
|46-35
|Philadelphia
|81
|75
|.519
|2½
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|47-34
|34-41
|New York
|73
|82
|.471
|10
|13½
|1-9
|L-5
|44-33
|29-49
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|19
|22½
|3-7
|L-5
|40-38
|24-53
|Washington
|64
|92
|.410
|19½
|23
|4-6
|L-3
|35-43
|29-49
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Milwaukee
|94
|62
|.603
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|45-36
|49-26
|St. Louis
|87
|69
|.558
|7
|_
|10-0
|W-16
|42-33
|45-36
|Cincinnati
|81
|75
|.519
|13
|6
|6-4
|W-3
|43-37
|38-38
|Chicago
|67
|89
|.429
|27
|20
|1-9
|L-6
|39-42
|28-47
|Pittsburgh
|58
|97
|.374
|35½
|28½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-41
|24-56
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-San Francisco
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|49-26
|53-28
|z-Los Angeles
|100
|56
|.641
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|52-23
|48-33
|San Diego
|78
|78
|.500
|24
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|45-36
|33-42
|Colorado
|71
|84
|.458
|30½
|15½
|4-6
|L-4
|46-32
|25-52
|Arizona
|50
|106
|.321
|52
|37
|3-7
|L-1
|30-48
|20-58
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 2, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Texas 7, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 2
Toronto 5, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 1
Oakland 4, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 3
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-0) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-6) at Toronto (Ryu 13-9), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-3) at Texas (Alexy 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 11-5) at Kansas City (Singer 5-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 12-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 9, Washington 2
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2
San Francisco 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Atlanta 4, San Diego 3
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Rogers 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-11), 6:35 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9) at Atlanta (Morton 13-6), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Chicago White Sox (López 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 9-15) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-6) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.