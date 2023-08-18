All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7447.612__5-5L-236-2338-24
Tampa Bay7350.5932+5½6-4W-140-2233-28
Toronto6755.549_5-5L-132-2735-28
Boston6358.521116-4L-235-2828-30
New York6061.496142-8L-535-2825-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6359.516__5-5L-134-2529-34
Cleveland5864.475594-6L-231-2927-35
Detroit5566.45511½6-4W-226-3329-33
Chicago4873.39714½18½5-5L-125-3323-40
Kansas City4084.32324284-6W-123-4017-44

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7249.595__7-3L-142-2130-28
Houston7052.574+37-3W-233-2637-26
Seattle6655.5456½7-3W-334-2832-27
Los Angeles6062.49212½74-6W-131-2829-34
Oakland3487.2813832½3-7W-118-4116-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7842.650__8-2W-340-2038-22
Philadelphia6655.54512½+3½6-4W-134-2432-31
Miami6359.51616_5-5L-237-2726-32
New York5666.4592375-5W-231-2825-38
Washington5567.4512486-4W-227-3528-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6557.533__5-5L-333-2732-30
Cincinnati6359.5162_4-6W-130-3233-27
Chicago6259.512½5-5L-133-3029-29
Pittsburgh5467.44610½4-6L-129-3225-35
St. Louis5468.4431195-5L-227-3527-33

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7446.617__10-0W-1141-2033-26
San Francisco6457.52910½+1½3-7L-135-2829-29
Arizona6260.5081315-5W-330-3132-29
San Diego5864.4751753-7L-132-3026-34
Colorado4675.38028½16½2-8L-226-3220-43

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 6, Kansas City 4

Washington 10, Boston 7

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2, 1st game

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Crawford 5-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-3), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Houston (Valdez 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9), 9:07 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Houston, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 10, Boston 7

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 2

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 8-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 13-3), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-8) at Texas (Dunning 9-4), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 11-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-8) at Minnesota (Gray 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-9) at Atlanta (Chirinos 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-13), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:10 p.m.

