All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay301.000__3-0W-33-00-0
Boston21.6671_2-1W-22-10-0
New York21.6671_2-1W-12-10-0
Baltimore12.333211-2L-20-01-2
Toronto12.333211-2L-20-01-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota301.000__3-0W-30-03-0
Cleveland21.6671_2-1W-20-02-1
Chicago22.500½2-2W-10-02-2
Detroit03.000320-3L-30-00-3
Kansas City03.000320-3L-30-30-0

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas201.000__2-0W-22-00-0
Houston22.5001½2-2L-12-20-0
Los Angeles11.5001½1-1W-10-01-1
Oakland11.5001½1-1L-11-10-0
Seattle12.33311-2L-21-20-0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York31.750__3-1W-20-03-1
Atlanta21.667½_2-1L-10-02-1
Washington12.33311-2W-11-20-0
Miami13.25021-3L-21-30-0
Philadelphia02.00020-2L-20-00-2

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati21.667__2-1W-22-10-0
Milwaukee21.667__2-1W-20-02-1
St. Louis21.667__2-1W-22-10-0
Chicago12.333111-2L-21-20-0
Pittsburgh12.333111-2L-20-01-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Colorado21.667__2-1L-10-02-1
Los Angeles21.667__2-1W-12-10-0
Arizona12.333111-2L-10-01-2
San Diego12.333111-2W-11-20-0
San Francisco12.333111-2L-10-01-2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Houston 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 2, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 13, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 12, Detroit 2

Boston 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 2, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Boston 9, Baltimore 5

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Houston 3

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-0) at Texas (Gray 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 0-0) at Houston (Brown 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Seattle (Kirby 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, Toronto 1

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 2

Texas 16, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Yankees 5

San Diego 8, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 1

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 0-0) at Miami (Cueto 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Washington (Williams 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 0-0) at St. Louis (Woodford 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you