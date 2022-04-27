All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto126.667__7-3W-26-26-4
New York116.647½_7-3W-48-33-3
Tampa Bay98.5295-5L-16-53-3
Boston711.389543-7L-43-44-7
Baltimore611.3534-6L-23-33-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota98.529__6-4W-56-43-4
Chicago710.41222-8W-15-32-7
Cleveland710.41223-7L-53-34-7
Detroit610.37544-6L-34-82-2
Kansas City610.37544-6L-15-51-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle116.647__8-2W-47-24-4
Los Angeles117.611½_7-3W-36-55-2
Oakland99.50025-5L-14-35-6
Houston89.47134-6W-12-46-5
Texas611.35354-6L-12-64-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York146.700__7-3L-15-29-4
Miami88.500426-4W-34-34-5
Atlanta810.444535-5W-15-63-4
Philadelphia810.444535-5W-26-52-5
Washington613.3162-8L-63-93-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee117.611__7-3W-15-36-4
St. Louis107.588½½5-5W-14-36-4
Pittsburgh89.4715-5L-14-34-6
Chicago710.4123-7L-24-63-4
Cincinnati314.1761-9L-11-52-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco135.722__7-3W-55-28-3
Los Angeles125.706½_7-3L-16-16-4
San Diego117.6112_6-4W-16-45-3
Colorado107.588½5-5L-26-44-3
Arizona711.389644-6W-14-73-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you