AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7948.622__7-3W-238-2441-24
Tampa Bay7851.6052+67-3W-443-2235-29
Toronto7058.5475-5L-232-2738-31
Boston6860.53111½6-4W-235-2833-32
New York6166.48018101-9L-136-3325-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6662.516__6-4W-137-2629-36
Cleveland6068.469611½4-6L-233-3327-35
Detroit5869.457135-5L-127-3531-34
Chicago5078.3911621½3-7L-126-3624-42
Kansas City4188.31825½313-7W-123-4018-48

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas7255.567__2-8L-742-2430-31
Seattle7156.5591_8-2L-134-2837-28
Houston7257.5581_4-6L-235-3137-26
Los Angeles6167.47711½10½3-7L-432-3329-34
Oakland3791.28935½34½4-6W-120-4517-46

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8244.651__7-3W-244-2238-22
Philadelphia6958.54313½+2½4-6L-136-2533-33
Miami6563.5081824-6L-137-2728-36
New York5969.4612486-4L-231-2828-41
Washington5969.4612487-3W-129-3630-33

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee7057.551__7-3W-535-2735-30
Chicago6760.52836-4W-235-3032-30
Cincinnati6762.5194½6-4L-131-3436-28
Pittsburgh5771.44513½104-6L-231-3426-37
St. Louis5672.43814½114-6W-128-3728-35

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7848.619__8-2W-243-2135-27
Arizona6761.52312_8-2W-533-3134-30
San Francisco6661.52012½½4-6W-135-2831-33
San Diego6167.4771865-5W-135-3326-34
Colorado4879.37830½18½3-7L-428-3320-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 17, Houston 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Toronto 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5

Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Friday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3

Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.

