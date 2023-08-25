All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|79
|48
|.622
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|38-24
|41-24
|Tampa Bay
|78
|51
|.605
|2
|+6
|7-3
|W-4
|43-22
|35-29
|Toronto
|70
|58
|.547
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|32-27
|38-31
|Boston
|68
|60
|.531
|11½
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-28
|33-32
|New York
|61
|66
|.480
|18
|10
|1-9
|L-1
|36-33
|25-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|66
|62
|.516
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-26
|29-36
|Cleveland
|60
|68
|.469
|6
|11½
|4-6
|L-2
|33-33
|27-35
|Detroit
|58
|69
|.457
|7½
|13
|5-5
|L-1
|27-35
|31-34
|Chicago
|50
|78
|.391
|16
|21½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-36
|24-42
|Kansas City
|41
|88
|.318
|25½
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|23-40
|18-48
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|72
|55
|.567
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-7
|42-24
|30-31
|Seattle
|71
|56
|.559
|1
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|34-28
|37-28
|Houston
|72
|57
|.558
|1
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|35-31
|37-26
|Los Angeles
|61
|67
|.477
|11½
|10½
|3-7
|L-4
|32-33
|29-34
|Oakland
|37
|91
|.289
|35½
|34½
|4-6
|W-1
|20-45
|17-46
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-22
|38-22
|Philadelphia
|69
|58
|.543
|13½
|+2½
|4-6
|L-1
|36-25
|33-33
|Miami
|65
|63
|.508
|18
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|37-27
|28-36
|New York
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|8
|6-4
|L-2
|31-28
|28-41
|Washington
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|8
|7-3
|W-1
|29-36
|30-33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|70
|57
|.551
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|35-27
|35-30
|Chicago
|67
|60
|.528
|3
|+½
|6-4
|W-2
|35-30
|32-30
|Cincinnati
|67
|62
|.519
|4
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|31-34
|36-28
|Pittsburgh
|57
|71
|.445
|13½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|31-34
|26-37
|St. Louis
|56
|72
|.438
|14½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|28-37
|28-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|43-21
|35-27
|Arizona
|67
|61
|.523
|12
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|33-31
|34-30
|San Francisco
|66
|61
|.520
|12½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-28
|31-33
|San Diego
|61
|67
|.477
|18
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|35-33
|26-34
|Colorado
|48
|79
|.378
|30½
|18½
|3-7
|L-4
|28-33
|20-46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
Boston 17, Houston 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Toronto 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5
Oakland 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Friday's Games
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-14) at Seattle (Gilbert 11-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-7) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 9-9) at Detroit (Rodriguez 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 2-10) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Scherzer 12-5) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cleveland 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 3
Washington 6, N.Y. Yankees 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cleveland 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Cincinnati 2
Friday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6) at Boston (Paxton 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 3-5) at Miami (Pérez 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 10-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 5-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m.
