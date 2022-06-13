All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4416.733__9-1W-426-718-9
Toronto3624.6008_6-4W-219-1017-14
Tampa Bay3525.5839_6-4W-121-1314-12
Boston3229.52512½_8-2W-113-1419-15
Baltimore2636.419194-6L-115-1511-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3527.565__5-5L-120-1415-13
Cleveland2927.5183½7-3W-116-1013-17
Chicago2831.47535-5W-113-1715-14
Detroit2436.400104-6L-216-188-18
Kansas City2039.33913½114-6L-212-218-18

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3723.617__5-5W-116-1021-13
Texas2831.47534-6W-213-1615-15
Los Angeles2933.46892-8L-117-1812-15
Seattle2733.450106-4L-113-1214-21
Oakland2141.3391711½1-9L-17-2314-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4022.645__5-5W-119-821-14
Atlanta3427.557_10-0W-1120-1414-13
Philadelphia3130.50839-1W-118-1613-14
Miami2732.45811½66-4L-215-1412-18
Washington2339.3711711½5-5L-111-1912-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3427.557__5-5L-118-1216-15
Milwaukee3428.548½½2-8W-115-1219-16
Pittsburgh2434.4143-7L-613-1711-17
Chicago2336.39010103-7L-611-2012-16
Cincinnati2139.35012½12½3-7W-112-179-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3723.617__4-6L-317-1020-13
San Diego3724.607½_7-3L-217-1320-11
San Francisco3326.559_6-4W-317-1316-13
Arizona2933.46894-6W-114-1615-17
Colorado2734.44310½74-6W-216-1611-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 0

Houston 9, Miami 4

Baltimore 10, Kansas City 7

Texas 8, Chicago White Sox 6, 12 innings

Boston 2, Seattle 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 3-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 5-3) at Texas (Dunning 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 18, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 6

Houston 9, Miami 4

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 4, L.A. Angels 1

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-6) at St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 3-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-3) at San Francisco (Webb 5-2), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

