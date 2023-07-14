All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5835.624__3-7W-135-1523-20
Baltimore5535.611+5½7-3W-627-1828-17
Toronto5141.5546-4W-224-1827-23
Boston4943.5339-1W-626-2223-21
New York4943.5334-6L-228-2321-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4546.495__6-4L-224-2221-24
Minnesota4546.495_55-5L-326-2219-24
Detroit3950.4385105-5L-120-2519-25
Chicago3855.4098132-8L-321-2517-30
Kansas City2665.28619243-7W-113-3113-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5339.576__4-6W-128-1825-21
Houston5041.549_6-4L-125-2225-19
Seattle4544.50647-3W-124-2021-24
Los Angeles4546.49551-9L-523-2022-26
Oakland2567.2722825½4-6L-412-3213-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6129.678__8-2W-131-1530-14
Miami5340.570+25-5L-130-1823-22
Philadelphia4842.533135-5L-322-1726-25
New York4249.46219½86-4L-320-2022-29
Washington3654.4002513½4-6W-215-3221-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5042.543__6-4L-223-2227-20
Milwaukee5042.543_½7-3W-226-2124-21
Chicago4248.46774-6L-121-2321-25
Pittsburgh4150.45192-8L-122-2219-28
St. Louis3852.4221111½5-5W-217-2521-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5238.578__7-3W-529-1623-22
Arizona5240.5651+1½4-6L-226-2426-16
San Francisco5041.549_5-5W-326-2224-19
San Diego4447.48467-3W-325-2319-24
Colorado3557.3801815½3-7W-121-2414-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 12, Cleveland 4

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-3) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Criswell 1-1) at Kansas City (Ragans 2-3), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 3

Baltimore 5, Miami 2

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 7, Arizona 2

Boston 8, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, N.Y. Yankees 2

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 10-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Williams 5-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 5-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (Gausman 7-5), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at St. Louis (Matz 0-7), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you