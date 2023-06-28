All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5528.663__4-6W-134-1021-18
Baltimore4831.6085+55-5L-225-1623-15
New York4336.54410_4-6L-125-1918-17
Toronto4437.54310_5-5W-122-1522-22
Boston4041.4941444-6L-421-2019-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland3940.494__7-3W-220-1919-21
Minnesota4042.488½4-6L-323-1917-23
Detroit3445.430595-5L-218-2116-24
Chicago3447.4206104-6L-220-2014-27
Kansas City2258.27517½21½3-7L-310-3012-28

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas4931.613__6-4W-226-1423-17
Los Angeles4437.543_5-5W-222-1622-21
Houston4337.5386½4-6W-122-1921-18
Seattle3841.48110½54-6L-222-1916-22
Oakland2160.25928½232-8W-110-2911-31

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta5327.663__9-1W-527-1526-12
Miami4734.580+27-3W-425-1622-18
Philadelphia4237.53210½27-3W-321-1421-23
New York3644.450173-7L-118-1718-27
Washington3248.4002112½5-5W-213-2719-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati4338.531__7-3W-221-2022-18
Milwaukee4238.525½6-4W-122-1820-20
Chicago3741.4746-4L-320-1917-22
Pittsburgh3742.468573-7W-220-1917-23
St. Louis3346.4189116-4L-115-2318-23

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona4833.593__5-5L-124-1924-14
San Francisco4535.5637-3L-123-1922-16
Los Angeles4435.5573_5-5L-124-1520-20
San Diego3743.46310½3-7L-420-2217-21
Colorado3250.39016½13½3-7W-119-2113-29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Texas 8, Detroit 3

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Texas 10, Detroit 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Olson 1-2) at Texas (Gray 6-3), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 10, Boston 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 1

Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 3, Toronto 0

Atlanta 6, Minnesota 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 0

Arizona 8, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Minnesota 0

Washington 4, Seattle 1

Toronto 6, San Francisco 1

Miami 6, Boston 2

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Houston 10, St. Louis 7

Cincinnati 11, Baltimore 7, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tampa Bay 3, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 6-5) at Boston (Bello 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 7-5), 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (France 2-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 1-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

