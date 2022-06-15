All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4516.738__9-1W-527-718-9
Toronto3625.5909_6-4L-119-1117-14
Tampa Bay3526.57410_5-5L-121-1314-13
Boston3329.53212½_8-2W-214-1419-15
Baltimore2736.429195-5W-115-1512-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3628.563__5-5L-120-1416-14
Cleveland3027.526½7-3W-216-1014-17
Chicago3031.4926-4W-313-1717-14
Detroit2438.3871193-7L-416-208-18
Kansas City2041.32814½12½3-7L-412-218-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3924.619__5-5W-216-1023-14
Texas2933.46844-6L-214-1815-15
Los Angeles2934.460102-8L-217-1812-16
Seattle2834.45210½55-5W-114-1314-21
Oakland2142.3331812½1-9L-27-2314-19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4122.651__6-4W-220-821-14
Atlanta3627.5715_10-0W-1320-1416-13
Philadelphia3231.508948-2W-119-1713-14
Miami2833.4591276-4L-115-1413-19
Washington2341.35918½13½4-6L-311-2112-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3727.578__6-4W-321-1216-15
Milwaukee3429.54021-9L-115-1219-17
Pittsburgh2437.39311½111-9L-913-1711-20
Chicago2338.37712½121-9L-811-2212-16
Cincinnati2339.3711312½5-5W-312-1711-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3823.623__4-6W-118-1020-13
San Diego3924.619__7-3W-217-1322-11
San Francisco3526.5743_7-3W-519-1316-13
Arizona2935.45310½3-7L-214-1815-17
Colorado2735.43511½4-6L-116-1711-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

