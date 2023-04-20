All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay163.842__7-3W-210-06-3
New York127.6324+16-4W-28-54-2
Baltimore117.6117-3W-34-37-4
Toronto118.5795_6-4L-14-27-6
Boston1010.5005-5W-17-63-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota118.579__5-5L-14-27-6
Cleveland109.526115-5W-12-48-5
Detroit710.412335-5L-14-43-6
Chicago712.368443-7L-13-64-6
Kansas City415.211771-9L-61-123-3

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas126.667__8-2W-46-36-3
Houston910.47426-4W-16-73-3
Los Angeles910.47424-6L-23-36-7
Seattle811.42134-6L-35-83-3
Oakland316.15881-9L-72-101-6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta145.737__8-2L-14-310-2
New York127.63227-3W-14-28-5
Miami109.52647-3L-17-63-3
Philadelphia812.40044-6L-13-45-8
Washington513.27863-7L-22-93-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee145.737__7-3W-45-19-4
Pittsburgh137.650+17-3W-44-39-4
Chicago117.611_7-3L-15-56-2
St. Louis811.42165-5W-15-83-3
Cincinnati712.36873-7L-36-61-6

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona118.579__6-4L-15-26-6
Los Angeles1010.50025-5W-16-64-4
San Diego911.45033-7W-15-84-3
San Francisco611.35343-7W-12-44-7
Colorado614.30062-8W-13-73-7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 12, Kansas City 3

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Minnesota 10, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 1

Thursday's Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Clarke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 14, Arizona 5

Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2

San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Diego 1, Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2

Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 4, Washington 0

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

