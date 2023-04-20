All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|16
|3
|.842
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|10-0
|6-3
|New York
|12
|7
|.632
|4
|+1
|6-4
|W-2
|8-5
|4-2
|Baltimore
|11
|7
|.611
|4½
|+½
|7-3
|W-3
|4-3
|7-4
|Toronto
|11
|8
|.579
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|4-2
|7-6
|Boston
|10
|10
|.500
|6½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|7-6
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|4-2
|7-6
|Cleveland
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|2-4
|8-5
|Detroit
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|4-4
|3-6
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|4
|3-7
|L-1
|3-6
|4-6
|Kansas City
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|1-12
|3-3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|6-3
|6-3
|Houston
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|6-7
|3-3
|Los Angeles
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|2
|4-6
|L-2
|3-3
|6-7
|Seattle
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|3
|4-6
|L-3
|5-8
|3-3
|Oakland
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
|8
|1-9
|L-7
|2-10
|1-6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|4-3
|10-2
|New York
|12
|7
|.632
|2
|+½
|7-3
|W-1
|4-2
|8-5
|Miami
|10
|9
|.526
|4
|1½
|7-3
|L-1
|7-6
|3-3
|Philadelphia
|8
|12
|.400
|6½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|3-4
|5-8
|Washington
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|2-9
|3-4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|14
|5
|.737
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|5-1
|9-4
|Pittsburgh
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|+1
|7-3
|W-4
|4-3
|9-4
|Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|5-5
|6-2
|St. Louis
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|5-8
|3-3
|Cincinnati
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|6-6
|1-6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Arizona
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|5-2
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|6-6
|4-4
|San Diego
|9
|11
|.450
|2½
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|5-8
|4-3
|San Francisco
|6
|11
|.353
|4
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|2-4
|4-7
|Colorado
|6
|14
|.300
|5½
|6
|2-8
|W-1
|3-7
|3-7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 12, Kansas City 3
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Minnesota 10, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Houston 8, Toronto 1
Thursday's Games
Boston 11, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Faucher 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Clarke 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0), 9:38 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 14, Arizona 5
Philadelphia 5, Chicago White Sox 2
San Francisco 5, Miami 2, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 1, Atlanta 0
Chicago Cubs 12, Oakland 2
Milwaukee 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 4, Washington 0
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Davis 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-0) at Arizona (Gallen 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
