All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|_
|2-8
|L-2
|42-19
|31-28
|Toronto
|64
|54
|.542
|8
|+1
|4-6
|W-3
|36-25
|28-29
|Tampa Bay
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|36-23
|27-32
|Baltimore
|62
|57
|.521
|10½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-22
|28-35
|Boston
|59
|61
|.492
|14
|5
|5-5
|L-2
|29-30
|30-31
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|64
|55
|.538
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|32-24
|32-31
|Minnesota
|62
|55
|.530
|1
|½
|5-5
|W-4
|35-25
|27-30
|Chicago
|61
|59
|.508
|3½
|3
|5-5
|L-3
|30-31
|31-28
|Kansas City
|49
|72
|.405
|16
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|29-34
|20-38
|Detroit
|45
|76
|.372
|20
|19½
|2-8
|L-2
|26-34
|19-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|77
|44
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|39-18
|38-26
|Seattle
|66
|54
|.550
|10½
|+2
|7-3
|W-4
|31-26
|35-28
|Texas
|53
|66
|.445
|23
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|27-34
|26-32
|Los Angeles
|52
|67
|.437
|24
|11½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-36
|26-31
|Oakland
|43
|77
|.358
|33½
|21
|2-8
|L-2
|17-39
|26-38
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|77
|43
|.642
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|40-19
|37-24
|Atlanta
|74
|47
|.612
|3½
|+8½
|9-1
|W-2
|41-23
|33-24
|Philadelphia
|65
|53
|.551
|11
|+1
|5-5
|L-2
|32-27
|33-26
|Miami
|52
|67
|.437
|24½
|12½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-33
|27-34
|Washington
|41
|80
|.339
|36½
|24½
|5-5
|W-2
|19-44
|22-36
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|67
|51
|.568
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|40-21
|27-30
|Milwaukee
|63
|55
|.534
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|31-24
|32-31
|Chicago
|51
|67
|.432
|16
|13
|7-3
|W-4
|25-34
|26-33
|Pittsburgh
|47
|72
|.395
|20½
|17½
|3-7
|W-2
|26-31
|21-41
|Cincinnati
|46
|71
|.393
|20½
|17½
|2-8
|L-1
|26-36
|20-35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|82
|36
|.695
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|41-15
|41-21
|San Diego
|66
|56
|.541
|18
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|33-26
|33-30
|San Francisco
|59
|60
|.496
|23½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|34-29
|25-31
|Arizona
|55
|64
|.462
|27½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|32-30
|23-34
|Colorado
|52
|69
|.430
|31½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-30
|18-39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 2, Texas 1
Baltimore 15, Boston 10
Seattle 10, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Toronto (White 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-5), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-3) at Detroit (Alexander 2-7), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 7-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 5-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-6), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 5-8) at Minnesota (Archer 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 8, Boston 2
Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington 3, San Diego 1
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 7, San Francisco 4
St. Louis 5, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1
Washington 6, San Diego 3
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Williams 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-8) at Atlanta (Strider 7-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 6-2) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cobb 4-6) at Colorado (Feltner 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-12), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-6), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
