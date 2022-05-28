All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|17-7
|16-6
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|.578
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|15-11
|11-8
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|14-8
|11-12
|Boston
|22
|24
|.478
|11
|3½
|8-2
|W-1
|11-11
|11-13
|Baltimore
|19
|28
|.404
|14½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|12-11
|7-17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|16-11
|12-8
|Chicago
|22
|22
|.500
|4½
|2½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-12
|12-10
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|.439
|7
|5
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|10-15
|Detroit
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|10-13
|6-15
|Kansas City
|16
|29
|.356
|11
|9
|3-7
|W-1
|8-15
|8-14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-6
|15-11
|Los Angeles
|27
|20
|.574
|2½
|_
|3-7
|L-3
|15-11
|12-9
|Texas
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|10-12
|11-11
|Seattle
|19
|27
|.413
|10
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|11-9
|8-18
|Oakland
|19
|29
|.396
|11
|7½
|4-6
|L-2
|6-16
|13-13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-8
|16-9
|Atlanta
|22
|24
|.478
|7½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|13-13
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|21
|25
|.457
|8½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|11-13
|10-12
|Miami
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|10-12
|8-13
|Washington
|17
|30
|.362
|13
|8½
|5-5
|W-3
|8-17
|9-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|15-12
|St. Louis
|26
|20
|.565
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|13-10
|13-10
|Chicago
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|7-15
|11-11
|Pittsburgh
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|11-14
|7-12
|Cincinnati
|15
|30
|.333
|13
|9½
|6-4
|W-3
|8-11
|7-19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|14
|.689
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|15-5
|16-9
|San Diego
|29
|16
|.644
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|12-9
|17-7
|San Francisco
|24
|20
|.545
|6½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|13-11
|11-9
|Arizona
|23
|24
|.489
|9
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|12-13
|11-11
|Colorado
|20
|25
|.444
|11
|4½
|3-7
|L-3
|14-11
|6-14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 12, Boston 8
Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Texas 8, Oakland 5
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 6, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4
Colorado at Washington, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game
St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
