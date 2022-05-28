All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3313.717__6-4W-417-716-6
Tampa Bay2619.578_5-5L-215-1111-8
Toronto2520.556_7-3W-314-811-12
Boston2224.478118-2W-111-1111-13
Baltimore1928.40414½75-5L-112-117-17

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2819.596__7-3L-116-1112-8
Chicago2222.5005-5L-110-1212-10
Cleveland1823.439753-7L-38-810-15
Detroit1628.36410½5-5W-210-136-15
Kansas City1629.3561193-7W-18-158-14

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2917.630__6-4L-114-615-11
Los Angeles2720.574_3-7L-315-1112-9
Texas2123.47776-4W-310-1211-11
Seattle1927.413103-7W-111-98-18
Oakland1929.396114-6L-26-1613-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3017.638__6-4W-114-816-9
Atlanta2224.47836-4W-113-139-11
Philadelphia2125.45744-6L-111-1310-12
Miami1825.419103-7L-310-128-13
Washington1730.362135-5W-38-179-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2918.617__6-4L-214-615-12
St. Louis2620.565_6-4W-213-1013-10
Chicago1826.40964-6L-27-1511-11
Pittsburgh1826.40963-7L-111-147-12
Cincinnati1530.333136-4W-38-117-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3114.689__8-2W-215-516-9
San Diego2916.6442_7-3W-112-917-7
San Francisco2420.545_4-6L-113-1111-9
Arizona2324.48995-5L-212-1311-11
Colorado2025.444113-7L-314-116-14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 12, Boston 8

Minnesota 10, Kansas City 7

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 8, Oakland 5

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 3

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Boston 5, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 3

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Gray 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 6, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 6

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4

Colorado at Washington, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Colorado 7, 1st game

St. Louis 8, Milwaukee 3

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco (Cobb 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Washington (Gray 4-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-4) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 5-0) at Arizona (Davies 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

