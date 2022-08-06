All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7037.654__4-6L-341-1529-22
Toronto5947.55710½+2½6-4L-134-2125-26
Tampa Bay5749.53812½5-5W-333-2124-28
Baltimore5551.51914½7-3W-430-2025-31
Boston5454.50016½5-5W-126-2728-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5650.528__4-6W-130-2426-26
Chicago5452.50926-4W-125-2929-23
Cleveland5452.50925-5L-227-2227-30
Kansas City4265.39314½153-7L-123-3119-34
Detroit4266.3891515½3-7L-325-2917-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston7038.648__6-4W-334-1736-21
Seattle5750.53312½_5-5L-127-2430-26
Texas4759.443224-6L-122-3025-29
Los Angeles4561.4252411½5-5W-124-3221-29
Oakland4166.38328½166-4W-217-3324-33

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York6739.632__8-2L-132-1835-21
Atlanta6443.598+5½6-4W-137-2227-21
Philadelphia5848.5479_8-2W-328-2530-23
Miami4858.45319103-7L-123-2825-30
Washington3672.33332233-7L-317-4019-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5848.547__5-5W-127-2031-28
St. Louis5848.547__7-3W-533-2025-28
Pittsburgh4363.40615153-7L-124-2919-34
Chicago4263.40015½15½4-6W-121-3221-31
Cincinnati4263.40015½15½5-5L-224-3218-31

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles7333.689__9-1W-636-1537-18
San Diego6148.56013½+1½6-4L-231-2330-25
San Francisco5155.4812273-7L-429-2722-28
Arizona4758.44825½10½5-5W-128-2719-31
Colorado4762.43127½12½2-8L-130-2717-35

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 7, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1

Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

