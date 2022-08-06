All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|70
|37
|.654
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|41-15
|29-22
|Toronto
|59
|47
|.557
|10½
|+2½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-21
|25-26
|Tampa Bay
|57
|49
|.538
|12½
|+½
|5-5
|W-3
|33-21
|24-28
|Baltimore
|55
|51
|.519
|14½
|1½
|7-3
|W-4
|30-20
|25-31
|Boston
|54
|54
|.500
|16½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|26-27
|28-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|56
|50
|.528
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|26-26
|Chicago
|54
|52
|.509
|2
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-29
|29-23
|Cleveland
|54
|52
|.509
|2
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|27-22
|27-30
|Kansas City
|42
|65
|.393
|14½
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|23-31
|19-34
|Detroit
|42
|66
|.389
|15
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|25-29
|17-37
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|70
|38
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|34-17
|36-21
|Seattle
|57
|50
|.533
|12½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|27-24
|30-26
|Texas
|47
|59
|.443
|22
|9½
|4-6
|L-1
|22-30
|25-29
|Los Angeles
|45
|61
|.425
|24
|11½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-32
|21-29
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|28½
|16
|6-4
|W-2
|17-33
|24-33
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|67
|39
|.632
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|32-18
|35-21
|Atlanta
|64
|43
|.598
|3½
|+5½
|6-4
|W-1
|37-22
|27-21
|Philadelphia
|58
|48
|.547
|9
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|28-25
|30-23
|Miami
|48
|58
|.453
|19
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|23-28
|25-30
|Washington
|36
|72
|.333
|32
|23
|3-7
|L-3
|17-40
|19-32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|58
|48
|.547
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|27-20
|31-28
|St. Louis
|58
|48
|.547
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|33-20
|25-28
|Pittsburgh
|43
|63
|.406
|15
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|24-29
|19-34
|Chicago
|42
|63
|.400
|15½
|15½
|4-6
|W-1
|21-32
|21-31
|Cincinnati
|42
|63
|.400
|15½
|15½
|5-5
|L-2
|24-32
|18-31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|73
|33
|.689
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|36-15
|37-18
|San Diego
|61
|48
|.560
|13½
|+1½
|6-4
|L-2
|31-23
|30-25
|San Francisco
|51
|55
|.481
|22
|7
|3-7
|L-4
|29-27
|22-28
|Arizona
|47
|58
|.448
|25½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|28-27
|19-31
|Colorado
|47
|62
|.431
|27½
|12½
|2-8
|L-1
|30-27
|17-35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Toronto 9, Minnesota 3
Friday's Games
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
Houston 9, Cleveland 3
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 1
Minnesota 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Miami 1
Baltimore 1, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 6
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
