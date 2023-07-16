All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay6035.632__3-7W-335-1525-20
Baltimore5635.6152+68-2W-728-1828-17
Toronto5241.5597+17-3W-325-1827-23
New York5043.538914-6W-128-2322-20
Boston4944.5271028-2L-126-2223-22

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota4746.505__6-4W-226-2221-24
Cleveland4547.4895-5L-324-2221-25
Detroit4150.451596-4W-220-2521-25
Chicago3955.41512½3-7W-121-2518-30
Kansas City2667.28021252-8L-213-3313-34

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5439.581__4-6W-229-1825-21
Houston5142.5483_6-4L-125-2226-20
Los Angeles4647.495852-8W-124-2122-26
Seattle4546.495856-4L-224-2221-24
Oakland2569.26629½26½3-7L-612-3413-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6130.670__7-3L-131-1630-14
Miami5341.564+15-5L-230-1823-23
Philadelphia5042.54311½16-4W-224-1726-25
New York4250.45719½96-4L-420-2122-29
Washington3755.40224½144-6L-115-3222-23

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5142.548__7-3W-326-2125-21
Cincinnati5043.53816-4L-323-2327-20
Chicago4348.47375-5W-122-2321-25
Pittsburgh4151.446102-8L-222-2319-28
St. Louis3953.42411½125-5W-118-2621-27

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5338.582__7-3W-629-1624-22
Arizona5241.55923-7L-326-2426-17
San Francisco5141.554_5-5W-426-2225-19
San Diego4449.473106-4L-225-2319-26
Colorado3558.3761916½3-7L-121-2514-33

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

Texas 2, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Oakland 7

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Detroit 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4

Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Arizona 2

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5

Baltimore 6, Miami 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1

St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

