All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|60
|35
|.632
|_
|_
|3-7
|W-3
|35-15
|25-20
|Baltimore
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|+6
|8-2
|W-7
|28-18
|28-17
|Toronto
|52
|41
|.559
|7
|+1
|7-3
|W-3
|25-18
|27-23
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|9
|1
|4-6
|W-1
|28-23
|22-20
|Boston
|49
|44
|.527
|10
|2
|8-2
|L-1
|26-22
|23-22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|47
|46
|.505
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-22
|21-24
|Cleveland
|45
|47
|.489
|1½
|5½
|5-5
|L-3
|24-22
|21-25
|Detroit
|41
|50
|.451
|5
|9
|6-4
|W-2
|20-25
|21-25
|Chicago
|39
|55
|.415
|8½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-25
|18-30
|Kansas City
|26
|67
|.280
|21
|25
|2-8
|L-2
|13-33
|13-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|29-18
|25-21
|Houston
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|25-22
|26-20
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|8
|5
|2-8
|W-1
|24-21
|22-26
|Seattle
|45
|46
|.495
|8
|5
|6-4
|L-2
|24-22
|21-24
|Oakland
|25
|69
|.266
|29½
|26½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-34
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|30
|.670
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|31-16
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|41
|.564
|9½
|+1
|5-5
|L-2
|30-18
|23-23
|Philadelphia
|50
|42
|.543
|11½
|1
|6-4
|W-2
|24-17
|26-25
|New York
|42
|50
|.457
|19½
|9
|6-4
|L-4
|20-21
|22-29
|Washington
|37
|55
|.402
|24½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|15-32
|22-23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|51
|42
|.548
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|26-21
|25-21
|Cincinnati
|50
|43
|.538
|1
|1½
|6-4
|L-3
|23-23
|27-20
|Chicago
|43
|48
|.473
|7
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-23
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|51
|.446
|9½
|10
|2-8
|L-2
|22-23
|19-28
|St. Louis
|39
|53
|.424
|11½
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|18-26
|21-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|53
|38
|.582
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|29-16
|24-22
|Arizona
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|+½
|3-7
|L-3
|26-24
|26-17
|San Francisco
|51
|41
|.554
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|26-22
|25-19
|San Diego
|44
|49
|.473
|10
|7½
|6-4
|L-2
|25-23
|19-26
|Colorado
|35
|58
|.376
|19
|16½
|3-7
|L-1
|21-25
|14-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Kansas City 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
Texas 2, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
Minnesota 10, Oakland 7
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Detroit 6, Seattle 0
L.A. Angels 13, Houston 12, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 3-1) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 10, Boston 4
Washington 7, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Arizona 2
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5
Baltimore 6, Miami 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, N.Y. Mets 1
St. Louis 9, Washington 6, 2nd game
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 4, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Colorado 3
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Priester 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
