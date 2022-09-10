All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8456.600__5-5W-149-2235-34
Tampa Bay7859.569+1½8-2L-147-2431-35
Toronto7760.5628-2W-238-2939-31
Baltimore7366.52510½5-5L-141-2932-37
Boston6872.48616106-4W-135-3433-38

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland7165.522__4-6W-133-3038-35
Chicago7268.514168-2W-434-3638-32
Minnesota6968.5043-7L-140-3029-38
Kansas City5684.40017223-7L-233-4123-43
Detroit5485.38818½23½4-6W-330-4024-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8949.645__8-2W-246-2143-28
Seattle7761.55812_7-3L-236-3141-30
Los Angeles6078.43529175-5L-231-4029-38
Texas5978.43129½17½1-9L-228-3931-39
Oakland5090.35740281-9L-522-4828-42

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta8751.630__8-2W-847-2540-26
New York8752.626½+10½5-5L-146-2341-29
Philadelphia7662.55111_4-6W-142-3134-31
Miami5780.41629½18½2-8W-227-3830-42
Washington4990.35338½27½6-4L-122-4727-43

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis8158.583__6-4L-247-2434-34
Milwaukee7366.52584-6L-137-2736-39
Chicago5881.4172318½3-7L-130-4128-40
Cincinnati5680.41223½196-4W-329-3927-41
Pittsburgh5186.3722924½3-7W-128-4123-45

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles9443.686__5-5L-149-1845-25
San Diego7762.554187-3W-338-2939-33
San Francisco6673.4752910½5-5W-137-3229-41
Arizona6572.4742910½5-5L-337-3428-38
Colorado6079.4323516½5-5W-339-3321-46

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you