AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|84
|56
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-22
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|.569
|4½
|+1½
|8-2
|L-1
|47-24
|31-35
|Toronto
|77
|60
|.562
|5½
|+½
|8-2
|W-2
|38-29
|39-31
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|.525
|10½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|41-29
|32-37
|Boston
|68
|72
|.486
|16
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|35-34
|33-38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|71
|65
|.522
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|33-30
|38-35
|Chicago
|72
|68
|.514
|1
|6
|8-2
|W-4
|34-36
|38-32
|Minnesota
|69
|68
|.504
|2½
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|40-30
|29-38
|Kansas City
|56
|84
|.400
|17
|22
|3-7
|L-2
|33-41
|23-43
|Detroit
|54
|85
|.388
|18½
|23½
|4-6
|W-3
|30-40
|24-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|46-21
|43-28
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|12
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|36-31
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|60
|78
|.435
|29
|17
|5-5
|L-2
|31-40
|29-38
|Texas
|59
|78
|.431
|29½
|17½
|1-9
|L-2
|28-39
|31-39
|Oakland
|50
|90
|.357
|40
|28
|1-9
|L-5
|22-48
|28-42
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|47-25
|40-26
|New York
|87
|52
|.626
|½
|+10½
|5-5
|L-1
|46-23
|41-29
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|11
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|42-31
|34-31
|Miami
|57
|80
|.416
|29½
|18½
|2-8
|W-2
|27-38
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|90
|.353
|38½
|27½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-47
|27-43
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|81
|58
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|47-24
|34-34
|Milwaukee
|73
|66
|.525
|8
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-27
|36-39
|Chicago
|58
|81
|.417
|23
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-41
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|80
|.412
|23½
|19
|6-4
|W-3
|29-39
|27-41
|Pittsburgh
|51
|86
|.372
|29
|24½
|3-7
|W-1
|28-41
|23-45
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|94
|43
|.686
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|49-18
|45-25
|San Diego
|77
|62
|.554
|18
|+½
|7-3
|W-3
|38-29
|39-33
|San Francisco
|66
|73
|.475
|29
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-32
|29-41
|Arizona
|65
|72
|.474
|29
|10½
|5-5
|L-3
|37-34
|28-38
|Colorado
|60
|79
|.432
|35
|16½
|5-5
|W-3
|39-33
|21-46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 10, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2
Boston 17, Baltimore 4
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 13, Arizona 10
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
