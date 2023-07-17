All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|60
|37
|.619
|_
|_
|3-7
|L-2
|35-15
|25-22
|Baltimore
|57
|36
|.613
|1
|+5½
|8-2
|L-1
|29-19
|28-17
|Toronto
|53
|41
|.564
|5½
|+1
|8-2
|W-4
|26-18
|27-23
|Boston
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|2
|8-2
|W-1
|26-22
|24-22
|New York
|50
|44
|.532
|8½
|2
|4-6
|L-1
|28-23
|22-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|48
|46
|.511
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|26-22
|22-24
|Cleveland
|46
|48
|.489
|2
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|24-22
|22-26
|Detroit
|42
|51
|.452
|5½
|9½
|5-5
|W-1
|20-25
|22-26
|Chicago
|40
|55
|.421
|8½
|12½
|4-6
|W-2
|21-25
|19-30
|Kansas City
|27
|68
|.284
|21½
|25½
|2-8
|L-1
|14-34
|13-34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|31-18
|25-21
|Houston
|52
|42
|.553
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|27-20
|Seattle
|46
|46
|.500
|8½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|25-22
|21-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|48
|.489
|9½
|6
|2-8
|L-1
|24-22
|22-26
|Oakland
|25
|70
|.263
|31
|27½
|2-8
|L-7
|12-35
|13-35
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|61
|31
|.663
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-17
|30-14
|Miami
|53
|43
|.552
|10
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|30-18
|23-25
|Philadelphia
|51
|42
|.548
|10½
|½
|7-3
|W-3
|25-17
|26-25
|New York
|43
|50
|.462
|18½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|21-21
|22-29
|Washington
|38
|56
|.404
|24
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|15-32
|23-24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|52
|42
|.553
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|26-21
|26-21
|Cincinnati
|50
|44
|.532
|2
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|23-24
|27-20
|Chicago
|43
|50
|.462
|8½
|8½
|5-5
|L-2
|22-25
|21-25
|Pittsburgh
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|11
|2-8
|L-4
|22-25
|19-28
|St. Louis
|41
|53
|.436
|11
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|20-26
|21-27
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|29-16
|25-23
|San Francisco
|52
|41
|.559
|2
|+½
|6-4
|W-5
|26-22
|26-19
|Arizona
|52
|42
|.553
|2½
|_
|2-8
|L-4
|26-24
|26-18
|San Diego
|44
|50
|.468
|10½
|8
|6-4
|L-3
|25-23
|19-27
|Colorado
|36
|58
|.383
|18½
|16
|3-7
|W-1
|22-25
|14-33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 8, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
Texas 6, Cleveland 5
Seattle 2, Detroit 0
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 8
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-5) at Texas (Eovaldi 10-3), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-4), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-5) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-7), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Oakland (Medina 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 5-4) at Seattle (Woo 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Miami 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3
Toronto 7, Arizona 5
Boston 11, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 8, Washington 4
Philadelphia 7, San Diego 6, 12 innings
Colorado 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Teheran 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Grove 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-2) at Toronto (Manoah 2-7), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-8) at Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 1-5) at Atlanta (Elder 7-2), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at St. Louis (Montgomery 6-7), 7:45 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Brown 6-6) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.