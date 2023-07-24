All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore6238.620__7-3W-330-2032-18
Tampa Bay6142.592+4½3-7L-236-1825-24
Toronto5545.5507_6-4W-127-2028-25
Boston5347.530926-4W-228-2325-24
New York5347.530924-6W-331-2322-24

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota5448.529__8-2W-430-2224-26
Cleveland4951.490464-6L-226-2423-27
Detroit4654.460796-4W-222-2724-27
Chicago4160.40612½14½3-7L-321-2520-35
Kansas City2973.28425273-7W-115-3614-37

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5942.584__7-3L-134-2025-22
Houston5744.5642+1½7-3W-226-2231-22
Los Angeles5149.51046-4W-129-2322-26
Seattle5050.50055-5L-229-2521-25
Oakland2874.27531½283-7L-115-3913-35

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6434.653__4-6W-132-1932-15
Miami5447.53511½_2-8W-131-2023-27
Philadelphia5347.53012½5-5L-126-2027-27
New York4653.46518½74-6L-223-2223-31
Washington4159.4102412½5-5L-118-3323-26

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee5645.554__7-3W-128-2328-22
Cincinnati5547.5395-5L-128-2627-21
Chicago4851.485756-4W-327-2621-25
St. Louis4456.44011½6-4L-322-2622-30
Pittsburgh4356.43412103-7L-123-2620-30

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5741.582__7-3L-129-1628-25
Arizona5446.54042-8L-426-2428-22
San Francisco5447.535_4-6L-626-2228-25
San Diego4852.480105-5L-125-2323-29
Colorado4060.4001813½6-4W-123-2617-34

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 4, Seattle 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3

Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

