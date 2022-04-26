All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto126.667__7-3W-26-26-4
New York116.647½_7-3W-48-33-3
Tampa Bay98.52915-5L-16-53-3
Boston711.38953-7L-43-44-7
Baltimore611.35344-6L-23-33-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota98.529__6-4W-56-43-4
Cleveland79.4383-7L-43-34-6
Kansas City69.400234-6W-15-51-4
Chicago610.3752-8L-84-32-7
Detroit610.3754-6L-34-82-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Seattle116.647__8-2W-47-24-4
Los Angeles107.5881_7-3W-25-55-2
Oakland98.529215-5W-14-35-5
Houston89.471324-6W-12-46-5
Texas611.353544-6L-12-64-5

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York145.737__8-2W-35-29-3
Miami88.50026-4W-34-34-5
Atlanta810.44435-5W-15-63-4
Philadelphia810.44435-5W-26-52-5
Washington613.31682-8L-63-93-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee117.611__7-3W-15-36-4
St. Louis97.563115-5L-33-36-4
Pittsburgh89.4715-5L-14-34-6
Chicago710.4123-7L-24-63-4
Cincinnati314.1761-9L-11-52-9

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles124.750__8-2W-26-16-3
San Francisco125.706½_7-3W-44-28-3
San Diego117.6112_6-4W-16-45-3
Colorado107.588½5-5L-26-44-3
Arizona611.3534-6L-23-73-4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

