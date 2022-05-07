All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|18
|7
|.720
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|10-3
|8-4
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|.630
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|9-7
|8-3
|Toronto
|17
|11
|.607
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|10-6
|7-5
|Baltimore
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|7-6
|3-10
|Boston
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|4-7
|6-10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|10-4
|7-7
|Chicago
|12
|13
|.480
|3½
|3
|6-4
|W-4
|7-6
|5-7
|Cleveland
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|5-5
|7-9
|Kansas City
|8
|15
|.348
|6½
|6
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|2-6
|Detroit
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
|7
|2-8
|L-3
|5-9
|3-8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|9-5
|9-5
|Houston
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|7-4
|9-7
|Seattle
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|4
|1-9
|L-5
|7-4
|5-11
|Texas
|10
|14
|.417
|6
|4½
|5-5
|W-4
|4-9
|6-5
|Oakland
|10
|17
|.370
|7½
|6
|1-9
|L-8
|4-9
|6-8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|19
|9
|.679
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|9-5
|10-4
|Miami
|12
|14
|.462
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-6
|6-7
|6-7
|Atlanta
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|6-8
|6-8
|Philadelphia
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|4
|5-5
|L-4
|8-8
|3-7
|Washington
|9
|19
|.321
|10
|7
|3-7
|L-3
|3-11
|6-8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|19
|8
|.704
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|10-4
|9-4
|St. Louis
|16
|10
|.615
|2½
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|7-5
|9-5
|Pittsburgh
|10
|15
|.400
|8
|4½
|3-7
|L-1
|5-7
|5-8
|Chicago
|9
|16
|.360
|9
|5½
|2-8
|L-3
|4-9
|5-7
|Cincinnati
|4
|22
|.154
|14½
|11
|1-9
|W-1
|2-7
|2-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|17
|7
|.708
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|10-2
|7-5
|San Diego
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|8-4
|10-5
|Colorado
|15
|11
|.577
|3
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|11-5
|4-6
|San Francisco
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|1
|3-7
|L-5
|6-7
|8-5
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|4½
|1½
|8-2
|W-4
|6-7
|8-6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 2, Oakland 1
Houston 3, Detroit 2
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 1, Oakland 0
Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game
Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3
L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0
Arizona 4, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
