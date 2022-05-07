All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York187.720__9-1L-110-38-4
Tampa Bay1710.6302_8-2W-59-78-3
Toronto1711.607_5-5W-110-67-5
Baltimore1016.3854-6W-27-63-10
Boston1017.370963-7L-34-76-10

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1711.607__7-3W-210-47-7
Chicago1213.48036-4W-47-65-7
Cleveland1214.46245-5L-15-57-9
Kansas City815.34863-7L-16-92-6
Detroit817.32072-8L-35-93-8

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1810.643__7-3W-39-59-5
Houston1611.593_8-2W-57-49-7
Seattle1215.44441-9L-57-45-11
Texas1014.41765-5W-44-96-5
Oakland1017.37061-9L-84-96-8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York199.679__6-4W-19-510-4
Miami1214.462634-6L-66-76-7
Atlanta1216.429744-6L-16-86-8
Philadelphia1115.423745-5L-48-83-7
Washington919.3211073-7L-33-116-8

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee198.704__9-1W-410-49-4
St. Louis1610.615_7-3W-37-59-5
Pittsburgh1015.40083-7L-15-75-8
Chicago916.36092-8L-34-95-7
Cincinnati422.15414½111-9W-12-72-15

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles177.708__7-3W-410-27-5
San Diego189.667½_8-2W-28-410-5
Colorado1511.5773_5-5L-111-54-6
San Francisco1412.538413-7L-56-78-5
Arizona1413.5198-2W-46-78-6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 2, Oakland 1

Houston 3, Detroit 2

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 7

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Detroit at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-4) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels 3, Washington 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1), 4:07 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you