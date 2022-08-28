All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York7849.614__6-4L-145-2033-29
Tampa Bay6957.5487-3L-242-2327-34
Toronto6857.5449_7-3L-236-2732-30
Baltimore6759.53210½6-4W-337-2430-35
Boston6265.4881674-6W-231-3331-32

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland6658.532__5-5L-232-2534-33
Minnesota6461.51244-6W-237-2827-33
Chicago6364.49662-8L-330-3333-31
Kansas City5177.3981718½3-7L-231-3720-40
Detroit4978.38618½206-4W-129-3520-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston8147.633__6-4L-242-2039-27
Seattle6957.548117-3W-234-2735-30
Texas5868.4602210½6-4L-128-3530-33
Los Angeles5473.42526½153-7W-226-3628-37
Oakland4781.3673422½4-6W-121-4326-38

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York8246.641__6-4W-343-1939-27
Atlanta7949.6173+97-3L-142-2437-25
Philadelphia7255.567+2½7-3W-639-2933-26
Miami5571.43726144-6W-126-3429-37
Washington4285.33139½27½3-7L-219-4623-39

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis7354.575__7-3W-141-2232-32
Milwaukee6659.52864-6W-132-2534-34
Chicago5572.4331814½5-5L-128-3827-34
Cincinnati5075.4002218½5-5W-226-3624-39
Pittsburgh4779.37325½222-8L-726-3621-43

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles8738.696__7-3L-145-1642-22
San Diego7058.54718½_5-5W-235-2835-30
San Francisco6164.488263-7L-334-2927-35
Arizona5867.4642910½5-5W-232-3226-35
Colorado5474.42234½163-7L-436-3218-42

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Texas 7, Detroit 6

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Martinez 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4

Cincinnati 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6

Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings

Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

San Diego 13, Kansas City 5

Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4

Saturday's Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

