AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay266.813__7-3W-317-29-4
Baltimore2110.677+3½7-3W-19-412-6
Toronto1813.5816-4L-49-39-10
Boston1814.5638_7-3W-512-76-7
New York1715.531914-6W-211-86-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1814.563__6-4W-110-68-8
Cleveland1417.4524-6L-24-810-9
Detroit1317.433446-4W-38-75-10
Chicago1022.313883-7L-16-104-12
Kansas City824.25010103-7L-12-146-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1812.600__5-5L-112-66-6
Los Angeles1814.5631_7-3W-48-510-9
Houston1615.5165-5L-28-118-4
Seattle1416.467435-5W-37-97-7
Oakland625.19412½11½2-8L-23-143-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta2110.677__7-3W-27-714-3
Miami1615.5165½4-6L-210-86-7
New York1616.50012-8L-36-610-10
Philadelphia1517.46925-5L-48-57-12
Washington1318.41986-4W-36-127-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh2012.625__5-5L-49-411-8
Milwaukee1813.581+1½3-7L-49-69-7
Chicago1516.4843-7L-38-87-8
Cincinnati1318.4196-4L-19-64-12
St. Louis1022.3131071-9L-65-115-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles1913.594__8-2W-612-67-7
Arizona1714.5485-5W-18-69-8
San Diego1715.5312_7-3W-19-98-6
San Francisco1317.433536-4W-27-76-10
Colorado1220.375756-4W-47-95-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7

Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Atlanta 14, Miami 6

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday's Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

