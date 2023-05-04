All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|26
|6
|.813
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|17-2
|9-4
|Baltimore
|21
|10
|.677
|4½
|+3½
|7-3
|W-1
|9-4
|12-6
|Toronto
|18
|13
|.581
|7½
|+½
|6-4
|L-4
|9-3
|9-10
|Boston
|18
|14
|.563
|8
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|12-7
|6-7
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|9
|1
|4-6
|W-2
|11-8
|6-7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|8-8
|Cleveland
|14
|17
|.452
|3½
|3½
|4-6
|L-2
|4-8
|10-9
|Detroit
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|4
|6-4
|W-3
|8-7
|5-10
|Chicago
|10
|22
|.313
|8
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|6-10
|4-12
|Kansas City
|8
|24
|.250
|10
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|2-14
|6-10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|12-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles
|18
|14
|.563
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|8-5
|10-9
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|1½
|5-5
|L-2
|8-11
|8-4
|Seattle
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|3
|5-5
|W-3
|7-9
|7-7
|Oakland
|6
|25
|.194
|12½
|11½
|2-8
|L-2
|3-14
|3-11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|21
|10
|.677
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|7-7
|14-3
|Miami
|16
|15
|.516
|5
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|10-8
|6-7
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|1
|2-8
|L-3
|6-6
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|8-5
|7-12
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|8
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|6-12
|7-6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Pittsburgh
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|9-4
|11-8
|Milwaukee
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|+1½
|3-7
|L-4
|9-6
|9-7
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|1½
|3-7
|L-3
|8-8
|7-8
|Cincinnati
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-6
|4-12
|St. Louis
|10
|22
|.313
|10
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|5-11
|5-11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|12-6
|7-7
|Arizona
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|+½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-6
|9-8
|San Diego
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|9-9
|8-6
|San Francisco
|13
|17
|.433
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|7-7
|6-10
|Colorado
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|5
|6-4
|W-4
|7-9
|5-11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Boston 8, Toronto 3
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Baltimore 13, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 3, 12 innings
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Houston 2
Arizona 12, Texas 7
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6
Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 14, Miami 6
Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4
Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1
Thursday's Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Detroit 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Tampa Bay 3, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Angels 11, St. Louis 7
Colorado 9, Milwaukee 6
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.