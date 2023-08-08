All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Baltimore
|70
|43
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|35-22
|35-21
|Tampa Bay
|69
|46
|.600
|2
|+5
|7-3
|W-2
|38-19
|31-27
|Toronto
|64
|51
|.557
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-24
|34-27
|Boston
|58
|55
|.513
|12
|5
|2-8
|L-1
|31-27
|27-28
|New York
|58
|55
|.513
|12
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|35-28
|23-27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|33-24
|27-31
|Cleveland
|55
|59
|.482
|4½
|8½
|3-7
|W-1
|30-27
|25-32
|Detroit
|50
|63
|.442
|9
|13
|4-6
|W-1
|24-33
|26-30
|Chicago
|46
|68
|.404
|13½
|17½
|5-5
|W-3
|24-29
|22-39
|Kansas City
|37
|78
|.322
|23
|27
|7-3
|W-1
|21-36
|16-42
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Texas
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-7
|40-20
|27-26
|Houston
|65
|49
|.570
|2½
|+1½
|7-3
|W-2
|31-25
|34-24
|Seattle
|60
|52
|.536
|6½
|2½
|8-2
|W-5
|31-26
|29-26
|Los Angeles
|56
|58
|.491
|11½
|7½
|2-8
|L-7
|29-28
|27-30
|Oakland
|32
|81
|.283
|35
|31
|4-6
|L-1
|17-40
|15-41
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|71
|40
|.640
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|37-20
|34-20
|Philadelphia
|62
|51
|.549
|10
|+3½
|6-4
|W-3
|31-21
|31-30
|Miami
|59
|56
|.513
|14
|½
|3-7
|W-1
|34-24
|25-32
|New York
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|27-24
|24-38
|Washington
|49
|64
|.434
|23
|9½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-34
|27-30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|61
|53
|.535
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|32-26
|29-27
|Chicago
|59
|55
|.518
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|32-28
|27-27
|Cincinnati
|60
|56
|.517
|2
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|29-30
|31-26
|Pittsburgh
|51
|62
|.451
|9½
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-29
|24-33
|St. Louis
|49
|65
|.430
|12
|10
|3-7
|L-2
|25-33
|24-32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|65
|46
|.586
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|31-26
|San Francisco
|62
|51
|.549
|4
|+3½
|6-4
|W-1
|33-24
|29-27
|Arizona
|57
|56
|.504
|9
|1½
|2-8
|L-6
|28-28
|29-28
|San Diego
|55
|58
|.487
|11
|3½
|6-4
|L-2
|30-28
|25-30
|Colorado
|44
|68
|.393
|21½
|14
|4-6
|L-1
|25-30
|19-38
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 9, Detroit 3
Toronto 3, Cleveland 1
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 5, Oakland 3
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 0
Cleveland 1, Toronto 0
Houston 7, Baltimore 6
Kansas City 9, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7
Cincinnati 5, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6
Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1
San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.
Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
