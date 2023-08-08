All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Baltimore7043.619__7-3L-135-2235-21
Tampa Bay6946.6002+57-3W-238-1931-27
Toronto6451.5577_5-5L-130-2434-27
Boston5855.5131252-8L-131-2727-28
New York5855.5131254-6L-235-2823-27

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota6055.522__6-4L-133-2427-31
Cleveland5559.4823-7W-130-2725-32
Detroit5063.4429134-6W-124-3326-30
Chicago4668.40413½17½5-5W-324-2922-39
Kansas City3778.32223277-3W-121-3616-42

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas6746.593__7-3W-740-2027-26
Houston6549.570+1½7-3W-231-2534-24
Seattle6052.5368-2W-531-2629-26
Los Angeles5658.49111½2-8L-729-2827-30
Oakland3281.28335314-6L-117-4015-41

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta7140.640__6-4W-137-2034-20
Philadelphia6251.54910+3½6-4W-331-2131-30
Miami5956.51314½3-7W-134-2425-32
New York5162.451212-8L-127-2424-38
Washington4964.434236-4L-122-3427-30

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee6153.535__4-6W-132-2629-27
Chicago5955.5182_6-4W-132-2827-27
Cincinnati6056.5172_3-7L-129-3031-26
Pittsburgh5162.4516-4L-127-2924-33
St. Louis4965.43012103-7L-225-3324-32

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles6546.586__7-3W-234-2031-26
San Francisco6251.5494+3½6-4W-133-2429-27
Arizona5756.50492-8L-628-2829-28
San Diego5558.487116-4L-230-2825-30
Colorado4468.39321½144-6L-125-3019-38

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Minnesota 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 3, Cleveland 1

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Detroit 6, Minnesota 0

Cleveland 1, Toronto 0

Houston 7, Baltimore 6

Kansas City 9, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Montgomery 7-9) at Oakland (Tarnok 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 6-5) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-2) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 3-12) at Boston (Paxton 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-6) at Cleveland (Allen 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 13, San Diego 7

Cincinnati 5, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Atlanta 6

Milwaukee 12, Colorado 1

San Francisco 8, L.A. Angels 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 4, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 6

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Cueto 0-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gore 6-8) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 6-7), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-7) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you