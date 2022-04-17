All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Toronto64.600__6-4W-14-22-2
Boston54.556½_5-4W-22-13-3
New York55.5001½5-5L-14-31-2
Tampa Bay55.5001½5-5W-14-31-2
Baltimore36.33323-6W-13-30-3

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Chicago63.667__6-3L-14-22-1
Cleveland45.444214-5L-30-34-2
Detroit45.444214-5L-12-42-1
Kansas City35.3753-5W-13-40-1
Minnesota36.333323-6L-22-41-2

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston53.625__5-3W-10-05-3
Los Angeles64.600__6-4W-33-33-1
Oakland55.5001½5-5L-10-05-5
Seattle45.44414-5L-11-13-4
Texas27.22232-7L-31-51-2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York73.700__7-3W-12-15-2
Atlanta55.500225-5W-23-42-1
Miami45.4444-5W-13-11-4
Philadelphia46.400334-6L-13-31-3
Washington47.3644-6L-21-33-4

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis53.625__5-3L-13-12-2
Pittsburgh54.556½5-4W-24-21-2
Milwaukee55.500125-5W-12-23-3
Chicago44.500124-4L-22-12-3
Cincinnati27.2222-7L-50-22-5

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
San Francisco72.778__7-2W-54-23-0
Colorado62.750½_6-2W-24-22-0
Los Angeles62.750½_6-2W-53-03-2
San Diego55.50025-5L-21-24-3
Arizona36.33343-6L-12-41-2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 8, Minnesota 1

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

Toronto 4, Oakland 3

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.

Monday's Games

Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3

Miami 11, Philadelphia 3

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

