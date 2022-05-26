All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York3213.711__6-4W-317-715-6
Tampa Bay2618.591_6-4L-115-1011-8
Toronto2320.5358_6-4W-114-89-12
Boston2023.4651137-3L-110-1010-13
Baltimore1827.4001464-6L-212-116-16

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota2718.600__7-3L-215-1012-8
Chicago2221.512416-4W-110-1112-10
Cleveland1823.439743-7L-38-810-15
Detroit1628.36410½5-5W-210-136-15
Kansas City1528.3491183-7W-18-157-13

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston2916.644__6-4W-214-615-10
Los Angeles2718.6002_5-5L-115-912-9
Texas1923.4526-4W-110-129-11
Oakland1927.41310½4-6W-26-1413-13
Seattle1827.4001162-8L-210-98-18

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York2917.630__6-4L-213-816-9
Atlanta2124.4675-5L-112-139-11
Philadelphia2124.4674-6W-111-1310-11
Miami1824.429954-6L-210-128-12
Washington1630.3481394-6W-27-179-13

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Milwaukee2916.644__7-3W-314-615-10
St. Louis2420.545_5-5L-211-1013-10
Pittsburgh1825.419104-6W-111-147-11
Chicago1826.40910½64-6L-27-1511-11
Cincinnati1430.31814½105-5W-27-117-19

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles2914.674__8-2L-115-514-9
San Diego2816.636_7-3L-211-917-7
San Francisco2419.5585_4-6W-213-1111-8
Arizona2322.51175-5W-212-1111-11
Colorado2024.45543-7L-214-116-13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Bradish 1-3) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-4) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 6-1) at Seattle (Flexen 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Oakland (Irvin 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 4

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 20, Chicago Cubs 5

Washington 7, Colorado 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at Washington (Sanchez 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 2-5) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

