All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|45
|16
|.738
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-5
|27-7
|18-9
|Toronto
|36
|25
|.590
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-11
|17-14
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|.574
|10
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|21-13
|14-13
|Boston
|33
|29
|.532
|12½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|14-14
|19-15
|Baltimore
|27
|36
|.429
|19
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|12-21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-14
|16-14
|Cleveland
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-10
|14-17
|Chicago
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|3
|6-4
|W-2
|13-17
|16-14
|Detroit
|24
|37
|.393
|10½
|8½
|3-7
|L-3
|16-19
|8-18
|Kansas City
|20
|41
|.328
|14½
|12½
|3-7
|L-4
|12-21
|8-20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|38
|24
|.613
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|16-10
|22-14
|Texas
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|14-17
|15-15
|Los Angeles
|29
|34
|.460
|9½
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|17-18
|12-16
|Seattle
|28
|34
|.452
|10
|5
|5-5
|W-1
|14-13
|14-21
|Oakland
|21
|42
|.333
|17½
|12½
|1-9
|L-2
|7-23
|14-19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|41
|22
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|20-8
|21-14
|Atlanta
|36
|27
|.571
|5
|_
|10-0
|W-13
|20-14
|16-13
|Philadelphia
|31
|31
|.500
|9½
|4½
|8-2
|L-1
|18-17
|13-14
|Miami
|28
|32
|.467
|11½
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-14
|13-18
|Washington
|23
|41
|.359
|18½
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|11-21
|12-20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|37
|27
|.578
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|21-12
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|34
|29
|.540
|2½
|2
|1-9
|L-1
|15-12
|19-17
|Pittsburgh
|24
|37
|.393
|11½
|11
|1-9
|L-9
|13-17
|11-20
|Chicago
|23
|38
|.377
|12½
|12
|1-9
|L-8
|11-22
|12-16
|Cincinnati
|23
|39
|.371
|13
|12½
|5-5
|W-3
|12-17
|11-22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|38
|23
|.623
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|18-10
|20-13
|San Diego
|39
|24
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|17-13
|22-11
|San Francisco
|35
|26
|.574
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|19-13
|16-13
|Arizona
|29
|35
|.453
|10½
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|14-18
|15-17
|Colorado
|27
|35
|.435
|11½
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|16-17
|11-18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Texas 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Washington 5
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
Miami 11, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.