All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4516.738__9-1W-527-718-9
Toronto3625.5909_6-4L-119-1117-14
Tampa Bay3526.57410_5-5L-121-1314-13
Boston3329.53212½_8-2W-214-1419-15
Baltimore2736.429195-5W-115-1512-21

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota3628.563__5-5L-120-1416-14
Cleveland3027.526½7-3W-216-1014-17
Chicago2931.483536-4W-213-1716-14
Detroit2437.39310½3-7L-316-198-18
Kansas City2041.32814½12½3-7L-412-218-20

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Houston3824.613__4-6W-116-1022-14
Texas2932.4755-5L-114-1715-15
Los Angeles2934.4602-8L-217-1812-16
Seattle2834.4521055-5W-114-1314-21
Oakland2142.33317½12½1-9L-27-2314-19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
New York4122.651__6-4W-220-821-14
Atlanta3627.5715_10-0W-1320-1416-13
Philadelphia3131.5008-2L-118-1713-14
Miami2832.46711½7-3W-115-1413-18
Washington2341.35918½13½4-6L-311-2112-20

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
St. Louis3727.578__6-4W-321-1216-15
Milwaukee3429.54021-9L-115-1219-17
Pittsburgh2437.39311½111-9L-913-1711-20
Chicago2338.37712½121-9L-811-2212-16
Cincinnati2339.3711312½5-5W-312-1711-22

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles3823.623__4-6W-118-1020-13
San Diego3924.619__7-3W-217-1322-11
San Francisco3526.5743_7-3W-519-1316-13
Arizona2935.45310½3-7L-214-1815-17
Colorado2735.43511½4-6L-116-1711-18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you