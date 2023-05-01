All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay236.793__7-3L-114-29-4
Baltimore199.679+48-2W-29-410-5
Toronto1810.643+37-3L-19-39-7
Boston1514.5178½6-4W-29-76-7
New York1514.5178½3-7L-39-76-7

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Minnesota1712.586__6-4W-110-67-6
Cleveland1315.46424-6L-24-89-7
Detroit1017.37063-7L-25-75-10
Chicago821.27691-9W-14-94-12
Kansas City722.241103-7L-11-126-10

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas1711.607__5-5W-311-56-6
Houston1513.5362_7-3W-17-98-4
Los Angeles1514.517½6-4W-18-57-9
Seattle1216.429534-6W-17-95-7
Oakland623.20711½3-7W-13-123-11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta199.679__5-5W-27-712-2
Miami1613.552_6-4W-410-66-7
New York1513.5364½4-6L-25-610-7
Philadelphia1514.51717-3L-18-57-9
Washington1017.37055-5W-13-117-6

Central Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Pittsburgh209.690__8-2L-19-411-5
Milwaukee1810.643+2½5-5L-19-69-4
Chicago1413.519513-7L-38-86-5
Cincinnati1216.4295-5L-19-63-10
St. Louis1019.3451062-8L-35-85-11

West Division

WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Arizona1613.552__5-5L-18-68-7
Los Angeles1613.552__7-3W-39-67-7
San Diego1514.517117-3W-27-88-6
San Francisco1116.407445-5L-37-74-9
Colorado920.310774-6W-14-95-11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 12, Arizona 4

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday's Games

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

